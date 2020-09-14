Calvert County’s Flagship Cinemas recently reopened as part of the state’s third phase of reopening in response to the coronavirus.
On Sept. 1, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said that localities could proceed to the third phase at 5 p.m. Sept. 4. In a Sept. 4 email, Calvert County announced that it would follow the governor’s guideline, which allows cinemas to open at 50% capacity.
Flagship Cinemas opened Sept. 4, Echo Realty spokesman Drew Gorman said in an email.
Their website showed viewings for two action movies on Sept. 10: New Mutants and Tenet.
New Mutant runs 1 hour, 44 minutes and Tenet runs 2 hours, 40 minutes. Both are rated PG-13.
A planned 250-seat expansion of the theater to its current 330 seats is on hold for now until the theater has a chance to evaluate patronage at all its facilities, Gorman said.
Religious and retail establishments can increase their capacities from 50 to 75% with the announcement.