Calvert County will be hosting two virtual online tours in the coming months as part of its update of the Prince Frederick Master Plan.
County planner Jenny Plummer-Welker made the announcement during the Sept. 16 planning commission meeting. One tour will be of King Memorial Park, which is west of the county courthouse. It is most visible southeast of Church Street, Plummer-Welker said, adding that it is “a hidden gem. I don’t think many people know about this.”
Another tour will feature old town Prince Frederick.
The county will be hosting a Zoom meeting for the public in October to restart the workshop process for the Prince Frederick Master Plan. The date will be announced later.
“We are prepared to move forward with online virtual meetings,” she said.
Two surveys have been completed, with the topics of land use and transportation deemed the most important. The county is currently in the first of three phases of the master plan update.
School redistricting?
By a 5-1 vote with Richard Holler dissenting, the commission approved a motion to adopt a 2019 draft report for the Maryland Department of Planning and the county commissioners.
The report includes information such as residential and commercial growth and development patterns and school capacity. In regard to the latter, planner Judy Holt noted that Northern High School and Mt. Harmony Elementary School were above the “state rate capacity” at the end of 2019. An April 1 memo from county planner Jesse Clark shows that, as of this spring, Mt. Harmony was at 111% and Northern 101%. In addition, nearby Plum Point Elementary was at 100.7% and Beach Elementary was at 100%.
“I’m not trying to start a problem ... but we have an obligation to honestly convey to the state how this is operating,” Holler said. “The school board, because of their transfer policy, [has] the power to fill up any school that’s near its capacity. ... The school board is not bound by the ordinance, but in essence they have control through their transfer policy to control the ordinance itself.”
The zoning ordinance limits final approval of a residential subdivision or residential development to six years from the date of preliminary approval, Clark’s memo states.
On Monday, Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said “developers would like to see the school board redistrict.”
“We have no immediate plans for redistricting,” Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel D. Curry said in an email on Monday, Sept. 21. “This is not the time for even knowing how many students we will have. Our enrollment is down due to online learning, which has led to many choosing private schooling or home school. Only when we get back to normal will we be able to accurately talk about capacity.”
At last week’s meeting, Mary Beth Cook, county planning director, said the situation could be looked at during the upcoming update of the county zoning ordinance under “adequate public facilities.”
Bicycle grant given
Plummer-Welker also announced that the county will be receiving $88,000 from the state in the form of a Maryland Bikeways grant.
She said the county plans to do a feasibility study for bicycle paths in Dunkirk and Prince Frederick.
“It’s very difficult to try to purchase a bicycle at this time,” she said, noting that many people have been getting outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Census results reviewed
Plummer-Welker said that Calvert County had a 74.3% response rate to the U.S. Census as of Sept. 15. This was higher than the state average of 68.4% and the national average of 65.9%.
Enumerators have been going door-to-door this month and have until Sept. 30 to complete their work, she said.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews