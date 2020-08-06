Calvert commissioners last week directed county staff to negotiate with the state about donation of a small parcel of land for use as green space.
On Tuesday, July 28, the commissioners heard an update about the land north of Bank of America, located at 55 Commerce Lane. The parcel is located east of Routes 2/4, north of Commerce Lane and west of Main Street.
In a board document, parks and recreation director Shannon Nazzal said the state highway administration intends to return the parcel to the county after completion of work on Routes 2/4.
“I don’t see the value in a park next to a six-lane highway,” Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said, estimating the size of the land at a half acre.
He wants the state to remove a concrete ditch they installed before the county accepts the parcel and wondered why the state didn’t build a sidewalk to connect a parking lot at the Bank of America with a set of steps the state built that lead to an adjacent shopping center. Central Square Shopping Center is located across Main Street from the green space.
Adding a sidewalk and removing the ditch were a part of the state’s plan for the parcel that involved spending more than $170,200, Hance said.
He doesn’t want the county to accept a piece of land that requires a lot of costs, he said, recalling a swap in July 2016 that resulted in the county getting an old Amoco station.
The gas station — which is on the southeast corner of Route 231 and Routes 2/4 — was exchanged for right-of-way along Church Street that was needed for sidewalks during Phase I of widening Routes 2/4, Hance said Thursday.
The gas station sits empty today. “We’ve got to demolish the building,” Hance said. “Preliminary ground checks say no contamination [from underground storage tanks], but you really don’t know until you get in there.”
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said he’s willing for the county to take the green space if all the county has to do is mow the lawn.
“Negotiations can go back and forth for a while,” Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) said.
On July 28, Nazzal said she doesn’t see the green space as a park. “The aesthetics are crucial to the downtown Prince Frederick Main Street corridor,” she said.
Nazzal said yearly operating costs are estimated at $5,200.
County staff originally proposed to spend over $718,200 to have a park with playground equipment at the site in 2017, Hance said.
