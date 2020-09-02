Calvert County residents will soon be able to download an app to their smartphones to receive recycling information.
The county commissioners unanimously approved the use of the Recycle Coach app during an Aug. 25 meeting.
Brianna Pickeral, the county's recycling program specialist, said the app provides recycling tips and tools at an annual cost of $2,300 to county government. She projects a rollout later this month or next.
The county traditionally has printed a recycling brochure. The last time it did so was in 2015, at a cost of $9,300.
Pickeral's approved proposal includes printing a brochure for the last time this year and funding the app.
Proceeding with the app in future years would save on printing and postage costs, she said. After this year, brochures will still be available on request for those without a smartphone or internet access.
Calvert will also be able to add Recycle Coach to the county's website.
More than 3,000 jurisdictions use Recycle Coach, including Waldorf and Anne Arundel County, according to recyclecoach.com.
One of its features is the "Ask Milo: What Goes Where" search tool.
According to the website, the app helps citizens recycle properly, noting that China banned the import of North America's recyclables in 2018 due to a rate of contamination that was too high.
Recycle Coach's website says it can help end harmful "wish-cycling."
Some things that contaminate recyclables include batteries, food residue, grease, plastic bags and coated paper, such as gift bags and coffee cups.
"When used regularly by local residents, our app has proven to be drastically effective. ... Customized to your municipality’s needs, we’ve seen up to 185% improvement after just a few months," according to the website.