Although more than 100 small businesses in Calvert County have received federal CARES Act grant funding, nearly two-thirds remain to be disseminated during the second round.
During a virtual economic development board meeting on Monday, Aug. 10, Calvert officials provided an update on disbursement from the COVID-19 Small Business & Nonprofit Relief Fund Grant.
Some 278 applications were received and 107 were approved during the first round, which ran from June 17 to 24, business retention specialist Kathy McAdams said.
Out of $1.25 million, $814,580 remains to be disseminated. The funds, if awarded, have to be spent by Dec. 30.
“It’s a little shocking that we funded only” 38.5% of applications, Danita Boonchaisri, economic development’s deputy director, said. After the meeting, she said the application window was only one week because county staff were afraid they weren’t going to be able to handle the volume.
Twenty-eight percent of those funded were construction-related companies, followed by health care at 23%, food at 14%, and art, entertainment and recreation at 11%.
McAdams noted that 48% of recipients were women-owned businesses and 20% were minority-owned.
Board member Dana Jones noted that the top two industries essentially never shut down.
Boonchaisri said that the top two reasons businesses were denied were they didn’t submit all of the paperwork and they didn’t meet the qualifications.
“What we’re hearing is, it’s hard. We’re not even going to try,” Boonchaisri said. Although all one has to do is fill out the paperwork, which can be done online, Boonchaisri said her office has relaxed the criteria in the second round.
The website to apply for a grant, which opened Aug. 5 and runs through Aug. 19, is calvertcountymd.gov/2672/Apply-for-a-COVID-19-Relief-Grant.
Unemployment rates grow
Jones asked about the unemployment rate in Calvert County.
Boonchaisri said it was 6.3% in June, 7.7% in May and 3% back in January. The majority of those unemployed come from the food service, hospitality, tourism and day care fields, she said. July’s rate won’t be available until Sept. 2, she said.
Board member Theresa Kuhns said three Calvert businesses closed because they weren’t able to convince laid off workers to return because they were making more money off unemployment insurance than they would be by working.
In addition, Jones noted that the Safe Nights program, which provides shelter to the homeless during the winter months, will likely involve local hotels instead of churches because of COVID-19.
