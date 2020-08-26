Calvert County Public Works Department has been busy repairing some $6.4 million in damages due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
“We’ve done a lot of work, but we have a whole bunch left to do,” Public Works Director Kerry Dull said on Friday, Aug. 21. “We were burning candles on both ends for 24 to 36 hours” in response to the Aug. 4 weather event. “Last week we just started getting back to a normal operational level. The first few days were essentially a blur.”
County spokeswoman Sarah Ehman said 41 county staff were involved in the response.
The damage estimate includes the cost of materials and equipment, Dull said, noting staff was responding to 278 storm-related work orders.
“We had shoulder repair, slope failure, pipe failure, structure repair, guardrail repair, trees and debris removal,” he said.
Some of the public roads that county staff had to work to repair were Hoile Lane, Sunderleigh Drive and a bridge on Stinnett Road, all in the Huntingtown area.
On Hoile Lane, two 72-inch pipes under the road collapsed, he said. On Sunderleigh Drive, a 48-inch pipe failed and collapsed a shoulder. Dull estimated that it would be several weeks before permanent repairs are complete on those roads.
Staff built temporary roads in the first two areas and closed Stinnett Road Bridge. Dull explained that a high volume of water eroded the abutment, or approach, to the bridge from the south.
“We’re getting outside help evaluating it,” Dull said. “We may have to rebuild it.” He didn’t have an estimate on when the bridge would be usable, but hoped it would be by the end of the year.
Dull said staff put up 600-pound orange barriers and filled them with water to prevent people from driving across the bridge, but people were pushing the barriers with their cars in an attempt to gain access.
“We were kind of distressed” about people doing that, he said.
Dull, who began working with the county earlier this year but has 28-plus years of military experience, said he learned a lot from the event. “Water can do crazy things to roads and bridges,” he said. “It was unbelievable how it eroded in such a short period of time.”
Dull said Calvert County government is trying to get federal funding for the cleanup and repair.
Mike Grierson, the county’s emergency management division chief, said the state needs a minimum of $8.8 million in damages to qualify for Federal Emergency Management funds through the Stafford Act.
“Between St. Mary’s and Calvert, we already meet the entire state threshold,” Grierson said.
Help offered by county for private roads
Grierson noted that county fire and emergency management personnel have helped ensure that residents left stranded by private roads being washed out can be reached, if necessary.
Residents of seven homes on Hunting Farms Lane and five homes on Rolling Hill or Ox Cart roads were stranded by the storm, he said. No one was injured, however.
County fire and EMS personnel were able to figure out how to get a brush truck or utility vehicle to those farming areas, Grierson said.
County spokesman Dave Fitz said Mark Willis, county administrator, has been in contact with both groups of homeowners daily. “He will continue to contact them until the roads are repaired,” Fitz said.
A gofundme.com page set up for the Hunting Farms Lane homes showed that $29,521 had been raised as of Aug. 24.
Fitz advised the public to be prepared for any upcoming hurricanes. For more information, go to calvertcountymd.gov/2741/Hurricane-Resources.
