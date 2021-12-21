Students and staff at The Calverton School fondly recalled former kindergarten teacher Linda Weigel with anecdotes and a donation to Calvert Hospice in a ceremony held Dec. 10 at the Huntingtown campus.
“I can’t put it into words [what she meant to the school],” said an emotional Calverton Lower School Head Heidi Merryman when asked about Weigel, who died in January 2020 after a battle with ovarian cancer. “She was truly the moist amazing person that I’ve ever had the experience of meeting. She was truly an angel here on earth. She truly cared about everyone and genuinely had a love for all people.”
The students recently held a week-long coin challenge in which they placed their loose change in jars.
“It felt very good to help others,” said Vinay Khatri, a fourth grader who donated money from his piggybank.
Along with staff donations, the event raised $1,000.
“It is heartwarming to see local children involved in supporting our organization,” Calvert Hospice Communications and Volunteer Manager Amanda Peterson said, “and helping us continue to provide expert and compassionate care to our patients and their families.”
Teacher Susan Keegan’s fifth-grade class raised a challenge-best $110 and was treated to a luncheon. A total of 11 classes took part in the event.
Weigel began her teaching career at an elementary school in the Archdiocese of Baltimore parochial school system and later as a home school advisor with the Calvert School in Baltimore.
She began teaching at The Calverton School in 1992 before retiring at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. That same year she was inducted into the Calverton School Hall of Fame, whose inductees are alumni and members of the Calverton community who have used the "Calverton Experience" to bring excellence to their professional achievements and have provided inspirational leadership to others.
Weigel also volunteered with Meals on Wheels of Calvert County and the Shoppe for Hospice.
“Mrs. Weigel was such an amazing part of my son's life,” one parent of a former Calverton student wrote in a news release. “She noticed his challenge in reading and it enabled him to be diagnosed with dyslexia. Due to her caring, he was able to begin the process which now enables him to read on grade-level. No one will ever know how much she improved his life, but she made a young boy's life better for the rest of his life. ... We are all fortunate to have had her cross our children's path.”
During the donation ceremony, which was held during Pajama Day, one student recalled a time when he forgot his necktie and Weigel lent him one of her son’s.
“When we were sad, she always brought our spirits back up,” Khatri said of his former teacher. “She believed that we could do anything we put our minds to. Mrs. Weigel was not just a great teacher, she was a great friend too.”
“Linda loved her students,” said Merryman, whose son Braden had Weigel as a teacher. “She always looked for the good in every person and every situation. She loved laughing and greeted each student with a hug. I’m so fortunate my son was a student in her last kindergarten class.”
The ceremony also included the handing out of student awards, music and some impromptu dancing on the stage.
“Sometimes it’s hard for the little ones to understand how we can give,” Merryman said, “so we try and make it as hands-on as we can to make them understand such a large concept.”