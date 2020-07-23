Calvert public school system’s special education department will start its school year with vacancies, even as the school board and teachers union announce a new four-year contract.
The school system earlier this week would not make details of the contract available to the public.
Christina Harris, director of the department, presented a staffing plan to the Calvert school board on July 16. She said they are still in the process of hiring teachers.
“We had started with vacancies for the past couple years,” she said. “There are not a whole lot of qualified applicants right now.”
Harris said that’s the case for special educators across the country and state.
As of May 13, two speech language pathologists positions are vacant, but services are provided through contractors. Four special education teacher are needed. However, substitutes and other teachers are fulfilling those duties. They still need 4.5 assistants to be hired, but other staff and assistants have helped out.
Harris requested 165.5 special education teachers, 163 instructional assistants, 28 pathologists, five behavioral specialists, five technicians, two audiologists, 1.8 teachers of those visually impaired, 1.6 teachers of those who are hearing impaired, one adapted physical education teacher, two physical therapists, one physical therapist assistant, 7.4 occupational therapists, one social worker and two sign language interpreters.
Harris said there’s a specific shortage of behavioral specialists and the need to replace a staff member that is “no longer with us.”
“Right now, we don’t have any qualified applicants to interview for that particular position,” she said, adding that they are working with human resources and contract agencies. “But I think, overall, we’re in pretty good shape.”
Board member Dawn Balinski asked if the new salaries for the pathologist will kick in. She was told staff’s contracts have been ratified.
The same day, the school system released a statement that Calvert’s education association reached a four-year negotiated agreement with the school system. It includes step increases, increases to existing salary scales and health and life insurance benefits.
Of the school system’s $226.5 million budget for fiscal 2021, $25.1 million will go to special education, with $19 million going toward salaries and wages. That includes a $242,000 grant from the Kirwan Commission. St. Mary’s public schools requested to add five new special education teachers, five new paraeducators, a social worker and a secretary to its fiscal 2021 budget, but the positions were cut after the state and county gave them less than expected. However, a grant from Kirwan did provide two new teachers and two new paraeducators.
Its final budget of $231.1 million includes $20.2 million for special education, with $16.6 million going toward salary and wages.
According to its budget, St. Mary’s special education department has 140 teachers, three sign language interpreters, one behavioral analyst, 0.5 audiologists, four occupational therapists, 1.4 physical therapists, one social worker, 10.4 speech pathologists, 0.4 vision specialist, one program manager, two specialists, 105 paraeducators and 1.6 instructional resource teachers.
Charles public schools’ fiscal 2021 budget of $407.4 million includes $40.4 million for special education. The county’s online budget documents does not specifically show each position nor how much money goes into salary and wages, but does state there are 641 special education employees.
The fiscal 2020 budget states $32.9 million went toward special education’s salaries and wages.
