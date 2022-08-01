The following candidates won their respective primary races and will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Statewide
Governor/lieutenant governor
Dan Cox/Gordana Schifanelli, Republican
Wes Moore/Aruna Miller, Democrat
David Lashar/Christiana Logansmith, Libertarian
David Harding/Cathy White, other
Nancy Wallace/Patrick Elder, Green
Kyle Sefcik/Katie Lee, independent
Comptroller
Barry Glassman, Republican
Brooke Elizabeth Lierman, Democrat
Attorney General
Michael Anthony Peroutka, Republican
Anthony G. Brown, Democrat
U.S. senator
Chris Chaffee, Republican
Chris Van Hollen, Democrat
U.S. House of Representatives District 5
Chris Palombi, Republican
Steny Hoyer, Democrat
Charles County
State senator
District 27
Al Larsen, Republican
Michael A. Jackson, Democrat
District 28
Michelle M. Talkington, Republican
Arthur Carr Ellis, Democrat
Delegate
27A
Kevin M. Harris, Democrat
28 (vote for up to three)
James Ashburn, Republican
Marquita Bushrod, Republican
Tyrone R. Hall, Republican
Buddy Bowling Jr., Democrat
Debra Davis, Democrat
Edith J. Patterson, Democrat
C. T. Wilson, Democrat
Commissioner
Commissioner president
Joe Crawford, Republican
Reuben B. Collins II, Democrat
District 1
Paul Genevie, Republican
Gilbert "BJ" Bowling, Democrat
District 2
Alexandra Rak, Republican
Thomasina "Sina" Coates, Democrat
District 3
Norris H. Hanes, Republican
Amanda Stewart, Democrat
District 4
Stacey A. Lehn, Republican
Ralph E. Patterson II, Democrat
School board
At-large
Michael “Mike” Lukas
Marks Letonya Smalls
District 1 (vote for up to two)
Cindy Coulby
David Hancock
Calvin E. Montgomery Sr.
Samichie Thomas
District 2 (vote for up to two)
Julie Brown
Jason I. Henry
Jamila Smith
Brenda L. Thomas
District 3 (vote for up to to two)
Dottery Butler-Washington
Nicole M. Kreamer
Deron Eldridge Tross
Richard Wallace
District 4 (vote for up to to two)
Andre R. Griggs Jr.
Yonelle Moore Lee
Linda Warren
Sheriff
Troy Berry, Democrat
State’s attorney
Anthony "Tony" Covington, Democrat
Circuit court judge
Monise Alexis Brown
Sarah Freeman Proctor
Clerk of the circuit court
Henry Thompson, Republican
Lisa E. Yates, Democrat
Register of wills
Jim Crawford, Republican
Loraine Davies Hennessy, Democrat
Judge of the orphans’ court (vote for up to three)
Darlene M. Breck, Democrat
Peter Murphy, Democrat
Russell Yates, Democrat
St. Mary’s County
State senator
District 29
Jack Bailey, Republican
Delegate
29A
Matt Morgan, Republican
29B
Deb Rey, Republican
Brian Crosby, Democrat
29C
Todd B. Morgan, Republican
Bill Bates, Democrat
Commissioner
Commissioner president
Randy Guy, Republican
Natalie Weech, Democrat
District 1
Eric Scott Colvin, Republican
Sheila A. Milburn, Democrat
District 2
Michael L. Hewitt, Republican
Brandon E. Russell, Democrat
District 3
Mike Alderson Jr., Republican
District 4
Scott R. Ostrow, Republican
Steve W. Tuttle, Democrat
School board
District 1
Dorothy Andrews
Marsha L. Williams
District 3
Karin Bailey
Sheriff
Steve A. Hall, Republican
State’s attorney
Jaymi Sterling, Republican
Circuit court judge
Michael J. Stamm
Treasurer
Christy Kelly, Republican
Clerk of the circuit court
Debbie Mills Burch, Republican
Register of wills
Phyllis A. Superior, Republican
Judge of the orphans’ court (vote for up to three)
Albert "Allie" Babcock, Republican
Bill Mattingly, Republican
Michael R. White, Republican
Calvert County
State senator
District 27
Al Larsen, Republican
Michael A. Jackson, Democrat
District 29
Jack Bailey, Republican
Delegate
27B
Jeffrie E. Long Jr., Democrat
27C
Mark Fisher, Republican
29C
Todd B. Morgan, Republican
Bill Bates, Democrat
Commissioner
At-large (vote for up to two)
Earl "Buddy" Hance, Republican
Todd Ireland, Republican
Emad Emile Dides, Democrat
Chelsea Anne Montague, Democrat
District 1
Mike Hart, Republican
Tricia V. Powell, Democrat
District 2
Mark C. Cox Sr., Republican
David M. Gray, Democrat
District 3
Catherine Grasso, Republican
Darrell Roberts, Democrat
School board (vote for up to two)
At-large
Lisa Grenis
Camille T. Khaleesi
Tracy H. McGuire
Jana Post
Sheriff
Ricky Cox, Republican
Vaughn "Jay" Johnson, Democrat
State’s attorney
Bob Harvey, Republican
Rick Piereck, Democrat
Treasurer
Nova Tracy-Soper, Republican
Clerk of the circuit court
Kathy P. Smith, Democrat
Register of wills
Mark S. Lynch, Republican
Margaret H. Phipps, Democrat
Judge of the orphans’ court (vote for up to three)
Leslie M. Downs, Republican
Ted LeBlanc, Republican
Thomas M. Pelagatti, Democrat