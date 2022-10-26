Vote

Early voting for the 2022 general election in Maryland will be held for eight days from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Nov. 3, at select locations in each county.

Early voting sites in Charles are Sacred Heart Friendship Hall in La Plata, Saint Joseph Church Hall in Pomfret and Waldorf Jaycees. Sites in St. Mary’s are Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park, Hollywood firehouse and Mechanicsville firehouse. Calvert sites are Community Resources Building in Prince Frederick, Fairview Vote Center behind the library in Owings and Southern Community Center in Lusby.

