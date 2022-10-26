Early voting for the 2022 general election in Maryland will be held for eight days from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Nov. 3, at select locations in each county.
Early voting sites in Charles are Sacred Heart Friendship Hall in La Plata, Saint Joseph Church Hall in Pomfret and Waldorf Jaycees. Sites in St. Mary’s are Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park, Hollywood firehouse and Mechanicsville firehouse. Calvert sites are Community Resources Building in Prince Frederick, Fairview Vote Center behind the library in Owings and Southern Community Center in Lusby.
Mail-in ballots can still be requested (by Nov. 1) and as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 8 will be counted. Those same mail-in ballots can also be dropped at one of the official Maryland ballot boxes through Nov. 8 by 8 p.m., as long as the box is in your county of residence.
Polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are five Constitutional Amendments that will appear statewide on election ballots: renaming the state’s appellate courts; changes in eligibility requirements for state delegates and senators; putting monetary limits on the right to a jury trial in civil proceedings; legalization of cannabis for those 21 and older; and a change to Howard County’s orphans’ court.
Statewide
Governor/lieutenant governor
Dan Cox/Gordana Schifanelli, Republican
Wes Moore/Aruna Miller, Democrat
David Lashar/Christiana Logansmith, Libertarian
David Harding/Cathy White, other
Nancy Wallace/Patrick Elder, Green
Kyle Sefcik/Katie Lee, unaffiliated
Comptroller
Barry Glassman, Republican
Brooke Elizabeth Lierman, Democrat
Attorney general
Michael Anthony Peroutka, Republican
Anthony G. Brown, Democrat
U.S. senator
Chris Chaffee, Republican
Chris Van Hollen, Democrat
U.S. House of Representatives District 5
Chris Palombi, Republican
Steny Hoyer, Democrat
Charles County
State senator
District 27
Al Larsen, Republican
Michael A. Jackson, Democrat
District 28
Michelle M. Talkington, Republican
Arthur Carr Ellis, Democrat
Delegate
District 27A
Kevin M. Harris, Democrat
District 28 (vote for up to three)
James Ashburn, Republican
Marquita Bushrod, Republican
Tyrone R. Hall, Republican
Debra Davis, Democrat
Edith J. Patterson, Democrat
C. T. Wilson, Democrat
Commissioner
Commissioner president
Joe Crawford, Republican
Reuben B. Collins II, Democrat
District 1
Paul Genevie, Republican
Gilbert “BJ” Bowling, Democrat
District 2
Alexandra Rak, Republican
Thomasina “Sina” Coates, Democrat
District 3
Norris H. Hanes, Republican (disqualified)
Amanda Stewart, Democrat
District 4
Stacey A. Lehn, Republican
Ralph E. Patterson II, Democrat
School board
At-large
Michael “Mike” Lukas
Marks Letonya Smalls
District 1 (vote for up to two)
Cindy Coulby
David Hancock
Calvin E. Montgomery Sr.
Samichie Thomas
District 2 (vote for up to two)
Julie Brown
Jason I. Henry
Jamila Smith
Brenda L. Thomas
District 3 (vote for up to to two)
Dottery Butler-Washington
Nicole M. Kreamer
Deron Eldridge Tross
Richard Wallace
District 4 (vote for up to to two)
Andre R. Griggs Jr.
Yonelle Moore Lee
Linda Warren
Sheriff
Troy Berry, Democrat
State’s attorney
Anthony “Tony” Covington, Democrat
Circuit court judge
Monise Alexis Brown
Sarah Freeman Proctor
Clerk of the circuit court
Henry Thompson, Republican
Lisa E. Yates, Democrat
Register of wills
Jim Crawford, Republican
Loraine Davies Hennessy, Democrat
Judge of the orphans’ court (vote for up to three)
Darlene M. Breck, Democrat
Peter Murphy, Democrat
Russell Yates, Democrat
St. Mary’s County
State senator
District 29
Jack Bailey, Republican
Delegate
District 29A
Matt Morgan, Republican
District 29B
Deb Rey, Republican
Brian Crosby, Democrat
District 29C
Todd B. Morgan, Republican
Bill Bates, Democrat
Commissioner
Commissioner president
Randy Guy, Republican
Natalie Weech, Democrat
Ronald E. Verbos, unaffiliated
District 1
Eric Scott Colvin, Republican
Sheila A. Milburn, Democrat
District 2
Michael L. Hewitt, Republican
Brandon E. Russell, Democrat
District 3
Mike Alderson Jr., Republican
District 4
Scott R. Ostrow, Republican
Steve W. Tuttle, Democrat
School board
District 1
Dorothy Andrews
Marsha L. Williams
District 3
Karin Bailey
Sheriff
Steve A. Hall, Republican
State’s attorney
Jaymi Sterling, Republican
Circuit court judge
Michael J. Stamm
Treasurer
Christy Kelly, Republican
Clerk of the circuit court
Debbie Mills Burch, Republican
Register of wills
Phyllis A. Superior, Republican
Judge of the orphans’ court (vote for up to three)
Albert “Allie” Babcock, Republican
Bill Mattingly, Republican
Michael R. White, Republican
Calvert County
State senator
District 27
Al Larsen, Republican
Michael A. Jackson, Democrat
District 29
Jack Bailey, Republican
Delegate
District 27B
Jeffrie E. Long Jr., Democrat
District 27C
Mark Fisher, Republican
29C
Todd B. Morgan, Republican
Bill Bates, Democrat
Commissioner
At-large (vote for up to two)
Earl “Buddy” Hance, Republican
Todd Ireland, Republican
Emad Emile Dides, Democrat
Chelsea Anne Montague, Democrat
District 1
Mike Hart, Republican
Tricia V. Powell, Democrat
District 2
Mark C. Cox Sr., Republican
David M. Gray, Democrat
District 3
Catherine Grasso, Republican
Darrell Roberts, Democrat
School board (vote for up to two)
At-large
Lisa Grenis
Camille T. Khaleesi
Tracy H. McGuire
Jana Post
Sheriff
Ricky Cox, Republican
Vaughn “Jay” Johnson, Democrat
State’s attorney
Bob Harvey, Republican
Rick Piereck, Democrat
Treasurer
Nova Tracy-Soper, Republican
Clerk of the circuit court
Kathy P. Smith, Democrat
Register of wills
Mark S. Lynch, Republican
Margaret H. Phipps, Democrat
Judge of the orphans’ court (vote for up to three)
Leslie M. Downs, Republican
Ted LeBlanc, Republican
Thomas M. Pelagatti, Democrat