About 100 guests piled into the Green Turtle in La Plata on Nov. 17 for a meet-and-greet event ahead of next year’s midterm elections.
The event, held by Del. Matt Morgan (R- St. Mary’s), was unique as Morgan was campaigning to court residents for a district that doesn’t yet exist.
“It has changed up the campaign because we would be really focusing in on our district and you don’t know where that district is,” Morgan said before Wednesday’s event.
Morgan’s current district, 29A, could be changed completely due to the upcoming special session of the Maryland General Assembly, which will decide how voting districts for state and federal legislation will look over the next decade following the 2020 census.
When the Maryland General Assembly meets for the session starting Dec. 6, legislatures will vote on multiple alternative voting district maps.
This year is unique, as dueling map proposals from the legislature and Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) Citizens Redistricting Commission have created strong feelings and a diverse group of options.
The commission, made up of three Democrats, three Republicans and three independents, released its proposed election maps for state and federal voting districts on Nov. 5.
The state level maps, if approved, would further split Charles County into three districts in the state Senate, and five in the House of Delegates.
One of those proposed districts, 41A, would join southern Charles County with northern St. Mary’s County.
The fusion of a traditionally more conservative portion of Charles with northern St. Mary’s, which also leans Republican, could create an opportunity for a Republican to win in Charles, which according to Morgan hasn’t happened in 20 years.
Morgan believes the district could create a “winnable” race for Republicans that could create “diversity of thought” in the region.
However, the governor’s maps are only one option in the redistricting puzzle.
The legislature’s Redistricting Advisory Commission, a seven-member commission comprised of four Democrats, two Republicans, and an independent chairman, is creating its own maps.
The commission released four conceptual maps for federal voting districts on Nov. 9, four days after the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission released theirs. However, state level voting district maps have not yet been released.
According to Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles), state level maps are expected to be released once the entire assembly convenes during December’s special session.
Patterson also stated that one of her priorities was ensuring Charles voters have appropriate representation in the state legislature.
“Having individuals from St. Mary’s County rule on Charles County affairs would not be fair,” Patterson said.
Redistricting maps are coming together in a compressed timeline due to ramifications from delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delays in the 2020 census resulted in a later than usual collection process, and Maryland population data wasn’t received until August this year.
The delays in receiving data and amended maps means the districts’ delegates and senators have filed for could drastically change depending on which maps get approved.
Potential changes are critical, as candidates are required to file for next June’s primary by Feb. 22, 2022.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews