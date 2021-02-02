President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure plan could result in a new Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge between Solomons and California.
That’s the word from U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who addressed the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland’s virtual meeting on Thursday evening, Jan. 28.
Cardin, who is in his third term after being re-elected in 2018, noted that he chairs the Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure, which is under the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.
Replacing the bridge has been a focal point for Southern Maryland commissioners for a number of years. The bridge was finished Dec. 17, 1977 at a cost of $26 million.
Cardin said, “We did extremely well in the Trump Administration on Chesapeake Bay programs,” referring to what Congress was able to fund. He added that he looks forward to continuing the work.
The nation has 55 National Heritage Area designations, Cardin said, noting that he hopes Southern Maryland will be the 56th.
“We are a national and international story,” said Lucille Walker, executive director of Destination Southern Maryland, also known as the Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium. Maryland — which was then a province of England — was the first place in the world where religious freedom and toleration were codified into law, Walker said, referring to the Toleration Act of 1649.
Ruthy Davis, director of the council’s regional workforce and business development, announced that the SkillUp Southern Maryland — a free online work skills program — was launched Jan. 24.
All Southern Maryland residents are eligible and can take classes, explore career pathways and prepare for various industry-recognized certifications, a staff report states. To enroll online, learners can visit southernmaryland.skillupamerica.org.
In business matters, Calvert County Commissioner Steve Weems (R) replaced outgoing Charles County Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) as chairman of the tri-county council.
The full council will next meet at 6 p.m. on April 15. The executive board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 22 and March 29.
