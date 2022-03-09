When asked by Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R- St. Mary’s, Calvert) if he could give him and other members of the Southern Maryland state delegation an “optimistic reason to believe we’re going to be able to replace the [Gov.] Thomas John Bridge in the near future?” U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin was ready with an answer.
“We need to replace the Thomas Johnson Bridge,” said Cardin (D-Md.), adding that two spending measures from Congress — the $1 trillion Infrastructure Bill and the Omnibus Appropriation Bill — could provide funds to get the languishing project back on track.
Currently, Maryland transportation officials have no line item in the state’s capital projects plan for the new span, which would link Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.
Opened to traffic in late 1977, the bridge was closed for two months in 1988 for structural repairs. Today the Maryland State Highway Administration calls it “functionally obsolete,” despite that 30,000 vehicles traverse it per day. State officials have said it would cost hundreds of millions of dollars to replace.
Cardin and the delegation met via Zoom Friday, March 4.
“If the state of Maryland needs any special type of partnership with the federal government, they’ll let us know and we’ll be prepared to try to be your partner to get that done,” Cardin said. The state’s senior U.S. senator called the current bridge “a challenge for commuters” and “a safety issue.”
Cardin told the delegation the Omnibus Appropriation Bill, which had not been passed when the meeting took place, will “actually put money in the pocket of Maryland,” giving state officials “flexibility” for getting eligible capital projects funded.
The upgrading of bridges was one of the investments identified in the Infrastructure Bill.
Cardin noted that federal officials’ concerns about substandard bridges were heightened when the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh, Pa., collapsed in late January, injuring 10 people. The incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
“We don’t want to see what happened in Pittsburgh,” said Cardin.
Last October, Sean Powell, Maryland transportation department secretary, told the Calvert County commissioners, “We are trying to turn every stone to find the funding” for the bridge project. He declared the project was “definitely on the top of the radar.”
In January, MDOT Secretary Jim Ports told the Southern Maryland Tri-County Council “it’s just not possible” to fund the project.
The Johnson bridge replacement project completed the planning stages more than six years ago.
State Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) reminded Cardin that a meeting is planned for Monday, March 21, underneath the bridge in Solomons to address the lack of funding for the replacement project.
Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) confirmed when asked by Southern Maryland News that a meeting is scheduled that day with Cardin, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), state lawmakers and county commissioners.
