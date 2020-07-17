St. Mary’s commissioners approved some changes to their Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security grant fund spending plan, including the allocation of almost $700,000 for a COVID-19 Community Corrections Center, at their meeting on Tuesday.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer for the county, reminded commissioners they approved the spending plan for $19.8 million of CARES grant funding designated to the county, which was submitted to the state in May.
Half, or $9.9 million, of this funding was dedicated to public health expenditures to be allocated to the health department with an allocation of about $2 million for county items that qualify. The other half was allocated to the county for payroll expenses, facilitate compliance, economic support and governmental function expenses.
As part of the initial plan approved by the health department, $937,542 of personal protective equipment and supplies were approved for the sheriff’s office and the department of emergency services.
Cudmore said since the plan had been submitted, Federal Emergency Management Agency funding became available, covering 75% of paid invoices through the end of July. Since current paid invoices total $381,612, savings would be approximately $286,209 and could be reduced from the CARES health funding, “giving the health department more of an allocation for them to appropriate for their items,” Cudmore said.
As an update on county spending, Cudmore said ten purchase orders totaling $2.7 million have been released and the department of economic development processed 142 business grants totaling $730,000. Once eligibility for FEMA funding is available, emergency payroll entries will be made through June. Currently there is $880,921 of excess CARES grant funds not allocated which must be expensed by the end of the year.
Cudmore mentioned the health department has identified funding for the COVID-19 Community Corrections Center, an extension of the adult detention center, with estimated cost of $671,209.
The adult detention and rehabilitation center in Leonardtown is currently under expansion and renovation to provide additional female housing, an expanded medical unit and renovated spaces for the administrative offices for the pretrial services and community supervision administration.
The proposed addition to the project provides for a new 4,920 square foot modular facility adjacent to the detention center to house a community supervision unit and pretrial supervision program, as well as behavioral health services and medical assisted treatment programs in conjunction with the health department.
Micheal Merican, assistant sheriff, told commissioners at the meeting the jail renovations and expansion have been in the works for a “long long time” and COVID-19 has been the curveball that himself and Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer for the county, “have to field,” he said. “COVID-19 has made it impossible for us to social distance … we are very fearful of an outbreak.”
So far, only two jail employees have tested positive for the virus, according to the sheriff’s office.
He mentioned since the renovation on the adult detention center began, they have been performing services in the front lobby of the detention center, “which is very small,” and restrooms were being used for drug screenings on pretrial offenders.
“We’re running upwards of 2,000 people a month through the front of those doors and Dr. Brewster says … that cannot happen anymore,” Merican said. “If we don’t offer rehabilitation programs you can imagine what that spike would be for the current population in the detention center.” Pre-trial programs currently serve 135 people.
“The concern of COVID-19 has really prompted the need to reconfigure medical and behavioral health services that are received in the detention center and services that are available to the pre-trial program,” Brewster confirmed. “That was the impetus for this special COVID unit.”
She added the facility will provide adequate space to social distance and allows pretrial release to be treated outside the detention center setting.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked if everyone in the detention center wears a mask, with Merican responding they do, before commissioners discussed operating costs and unanimously approved the changes to the CARES grant fund spending plan.
