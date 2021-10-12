Sonny Ramirez teaches about Plato's Republic in a philosophy class at Chesterton Academy in Charlotte Hall. From left are students Michael Jenkins, Blake Gibson, Noah Powell, David Krall and Catherine Powell.
Headmaster Andrew Pudysz is pictured in his office at Chesterton Academy in Charlotte Hall. Some of the students recently competed on a soccer team with Chesterton Academy of Annapolis against The King's Christian Academy of Callaway, Pudysz said. For next year, "We're exploring track and field, volleyball and ultimate frisbee," he said.
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
A Roman Catholic private school in Charlotte Hall opened earlier this year with 20 students, and has since added two more.
Headmaster Andrew Pudysz — who oversees Chesterton Academy and also teaches three courses — said on Friday, Oct. 8, "Things are going remarkably well."
Pudysz moved to St. Mary's County last summer from Atlanta with his wife, Julia, and their five children. "We just closed on a Mechanicsville house," he said.
"It's a big undertaking," Pudysz said, about starting a school. "I'm so enamored with the students and faculty."
He noted that most of the faculty also relocated from other states. In addition to Pudysz, the faculty consists of three full-time and five part-time teachers.
Although he said that classical education typically attracts more girls, Chesterton has 15 boys and seven girls this year in grades 9 through 11. Most of the students are from St. Mary's County, although two are from Charles and one is from Calvert.
Although this is his first time teaching in a classical school, Pudysz said he incorporated the "Socratic method" in some of his classes at St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta where he taught for five years. The Socratic method involves students sitting in a circle, reading and sharing thoughts. Teachers provide input as needed.
"In the realm of Catholic education, the classical style really helps the students to widen their horizons and think bigger and stretch their perspective and understand truth," Pudysz said. "In math, biology, chemistry and astronomy, we can encounter the author of creation."
The school is located at 29530 Charlotte Hall Road across from St. Anne's Anglican Church, which is next to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
Pudysz said the school hopes to add more students next year, but is currently unsure if they will remain in the same location. "We can fit 30 to 35 here," he said.
“We’re starting modestly,” Peter LaPorte, president of the school's board, said last summer.
The tuition at Chesterton is $8,500, which is considerably less than the $17,900 at St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown and other private schools in the region.