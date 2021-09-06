Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), fourth from right, stands with members of a youth group, Dominic Farrell, left, Toby Friess, Niamh Storch, Jacob Soence, Jenna Spence , Aiden Hill, Wyatt Friess, Anthony Cacko, Cheyanne Friess and Jude Radez, in front of the cross on St. Clement's Island.
People gather at last year's Day of Prayer on St. Clement's Island as seen from an aerial view.
Submitted photo
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), fourth from right, stands with members of a youth group, Dominic Farrell, left, Toby Friess, Niamh Storch, Jacob Soence, Jenna Spence , Aiden Hill, Wyatt Friess, Anthony Cacko, Cheyanne Friess and Jude Radez, in front of the cross on St. Clement's Island.
About 30 Catholic youngsters are hosting a 9/11 commemoration event on St. Clement's Island to honor the memory of those who died along with current first responders.
Southern Maryland Roots, which formed from three Catholic churches in 2013, decided to host the 9/11 event this year instead of its annual end-of-school June picnic and Mass.
"In realizing the significance of the date and knowing what our first responders today have and continue to endure to keep this country safe, we realized what a blessed opportunity this would be," youth minister Theresa Friess said in an email.
"There is no better place to hold such a special ceremony to journey together as united Americans connecting our Catholic roots and American values," she said, noting St. Clement's Island is the birthplace of Maryland and the place where religious freedom was founded in what became the U.S.
Three local priests who will officiate at a Mass of Intentions include the Rev. Chip Luckett of Our Lady of the Wayside in Chaptico, the Rev. Stephen Wyble of Sacred Heart in Bushwood and Holy Angels in Avenue, and the Rev. Ryan Pineda of St. Francis Xavier in Newtowne Neck.
Friess noted the youth group made 600 St. Michael's protection medal bracelets and necklaces for each first responder in the Seventh and Leonardtown districts.
Michael Hutson, vice president of St. Clement's Hundred, a nonprofit that maintains the replica Blackistone Lighthouse and island grounds, said he's "very encouraged that this event is taking place on Sept. 11."
St. Clement's Hundred has been involved with the island since 2007 when an agreement was formed with the Maryland Park Service, Hutson said.
Those who want to attend the event — which is open to the public and called "Honoring Our Heroes, Near and Far" — are encouraged to arrive beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. A boat will shuttle folks from St. Clement's Island Museum in Coltons Point to the island.
Capt. Butch Cornelius of The North Star will accept donations to ride to the island and back, Friess said. The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.
Among those scheduled to be in attendance are Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), St. Mary's Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), St. Mary's Director of Emergency Services Stephen Walker and school board member Rita Weaver.