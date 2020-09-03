With about a month left to self-respond to the 2020 Census, counties in Southern Maryland are working together to encourage participation.
The results of the decennial census determine how many seats the state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding will be allocated every year to communities across the country, according to release from the U.S. Census Bureau.
While responses inform planning and funding decisions for emergency and disaster response, health care and hospitals, schools and education, roads and bridges, and other vital community resources, Lee Osberry, the bureau’s Southern Maryland partnership specialist, said last week that every community has “tangible things which can be highlighted” and funded with federal money.
All three counties in the region have surpassed self-response milestones from 2010, with St. Mary’s at 69.3%, Calvert at 73.8% and Charles 73.5% as of Tuesday afternoon. He mentioned while St. Mary’s was the first county to surpass the 2010 self-response rate, Calvert came in second and Charles third.
There’s been a lot of success this year, he said, as the census committees from each county shared ideas and contacts.
“We’re working with everyone to get the word out,” he said.
Door-to-door visits started early in some parts of the state and began nationally on Aug. 11, he said, mentioning it’s an ongoing operation. The census questionnaire can still be completed online at 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020 or by returning the paper form received in the mail to avoid census-taker in-person visits. Regardless, if a resident is visited, some precautions will be taken.
Osberry said usually census takers stand on the steps of a home or may come inside, but not this year. Due to COVID-19, enumerators are making an extra effort to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and to wear face masks.
“Protecting the public and our workers is our top priority,” he said.
A Census Bureau employee can be identified by a badge, Osberry said, which will include their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
While the deadline to self respond to the census is Sept. 30, Osberry encourages everyone who has not responded to do so right away. As long as their form is postmarked by the Sept. 30 and received by Oct. 7, they will be counted under self-response. Those who are enumerated as part of a no response follow-up do not have to mail back that last paper questionnaire.
Bill Hunt, a member of the St. Mary’s Census Complete County Committee, said in an email, “Census team leads and assistants in Southern Maryland worked together to assure the census would continue regardless of the pandemic.”
Representatives from St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties have held weekly virtual meetings with the a U.S. Census Bureau partner specialist and the state outreach coordinator from the Maryland Planning Department since March, where current happenings in each county, around Maryland and in the United States were discussed.
“The meetings began as a tool to assist each county as the pandemic made a clear impact on how the census would be handled with the new and different outreach methods,” he said.
The three counties shared ideas concerning social media and the challenges it could bring, as well as made an effort to work with public and private school systems as an outreach tool, Hunt said. In addition, the three counties shared public media through radio, newsprint and online news.
Additional areas and hard to reach contacts were also discussed and suggestions were made on the best way to reach these locations. Hunt said while St. Mary’s County has a unique area that has very low internet access, the group was able to share the idea of placing a large emergency services digital sign in the parking lot of a volunteer fire department showing the census phone number. He said in doing so, the percentage rate increased and other counties did the same, with a similar positive outcome.
