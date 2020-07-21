The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland welcomed a visitor last week — the new chancellor of University System of Maryland.
Jay Perman, leader of all the institutions under the University of Maryland’s umbrella, toured the Hollywood campus for the first time July 15 to speak with its board of advisers, view the construction of the third building and visit the UAS test site and Tech Port.
Joe Anderson, chair of the center’s board of advisers, said he was appreciative of Perman’s visit.
“Your staff could not have been more helpful to us, even if they were our neighbors,” Anderson said.
Perman said it’s “high time” he visited the campus, formerly known as the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, located in St. Mary’s California community. He added that even during his 10 years as the president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, he didn’t know a lot about the Southern Maryland region.
“I recognize that USM, the system, serves other regions reasonably well … we don’t have much of a footprint here,” Perman said.
Perman, who became president of the system in January, told the board of advisers the theme of his inauguration speech was “leadership by collaboration” and he acknowledged the partnerships USMSM already has with the College of Southern Maryland and Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
USMSM has courses from nine different institutions including Bowie State University, Salisbury University, Towson University and University of Maryland.
Perman said its important to have opportunities to receive a USM education without leaving home because “people want to be educated in their own community.”
He added the system wants to to be a partner with USMSM and not get in the way. It also wants to be more involved with the younger community, especially those in the low income community.
“We can’t just sit here … and act like a centerpiece and think kids will come college-ready,” Perman said, adding that they have to be more deliberate than that.
“The level of poverty in this region cannot be overstated,” Anderson said, adding there’s an economic gap.
Maureen Murphy, president of the College of Southern Maryland, said the county has a wealth gap and a large number of first generation students. She added there’s an effort to build a STEM pipeline but there not enough “high qualified” STEM teachers.
Murphy said 80% to 90% of CSM graduates stay in the area, but not enough go on to receive their bachelor’s degree. She suggested more teaching prep pathways and health care programs like radiology, for example.
The board suggested getting involved with the public school system and adding some school officials to the board.
After speaking with the chancellor, the board of advisers entered an executive session to discuss the search for a permanent executive director. Ben Latigo serves as the interim director.
