Del. Jeffrie E. Long Jr. (D-Calvert, Prince George's)

Long

 FILE PHOTO

Charges against a state legislator representing portions of Calvert and Prince George’s counties were dismissed Friday in district court.

Del. Jeffrie E. Long Jr., a Democrat, was charged back in April with entering uninvited into a Huntingtown home and threatening a woman with a metal object. The case was investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.


  

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews