Charges against a state legislator representing portions of Calvert and Prince George’s counties were dismissed Friday in district court.
Del. Jeffrie E. Long Jr., a Democrat, was charged back in April with entering uninvited into a Huntingtown home and threatening a woman with a metal object. The case was investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Initially, Long was charged with home invasion and first-degree assault. Those felony charges were later modified to misdemeanors — fourth-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
After the case was called Friday afternoon, prosecutor Lisa Ridge of the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Long’s accuser wanted the charges dropped. The accuser, who was in the courtroom, affirmed her request and the charges were declared dismissed.
“Today brought about a long-awaited vindication as I was forced to deal with several false accusations,” Long stated in a written statement after the court proceedings. “Since day one I have always maintained my innocence and I would like to thank those who stood with me during this process. I wish all parties well as I continue to pray for them. I look forward to continuing to work for Maryland and represent the great residents of District 27B.”
Long added he will be an advocate for “conversations of mental health and addressing its stigmas, especially in the African American community,” and he would “continue to support our law enforcement community so that they will have the proper resources needed to conduct thorough investigations.”
Long, a Brandywine resident who grew up in Calvert and is pastor of a church in his native county, is in his first term as state delegate.