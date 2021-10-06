Behavioral health services in Charles County could see an increase in funds thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.
During Tuesday’s Charles County commissioners’ meeting, Jenifer Ellin, director of the department of fiscal and administrative services, discussed uses for the money granted by the federal program to help states during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Ellin, the county received $31,710,758 in funds from the program, with half of the money distributed on May 19, and the rest of to be distributed in May 2022.
Of those funds, over $2 million will be spent over the next two years to assist the county’s Behavioral Health Clinic staff.
According to the presentation, the money would provide “funding for behavioral health staff who are trained to work with children and adolescents, people with trauma, and people with substance abuse problems.” Funding would also allow for the health department to treat individuals who have dealt with issues brought on by the pandemic.
Spending included $257,500 apportioned for trauma, child and adolescent trained counselors, as well as $561,600 for psychiatrists with specialties in child and adolescent treatment. Both figures account for costs over the next two years.
To pay for the services, a portion of the allotment divided for broadband spending was diverted for the health department’s request.
During the meeting, nonprofit organizations dealing with behavioral health were also given a boost at the request of Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D).
Collins, citing a need for resources due to the pandemic, proposed an extra $1 million, with half sent to the charitable trust and the other half to the health department, to be designated for nonprofit organizations specializing in behavioral health services.
Hungerford property rezoned
A property on Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road has been rezoned after a unanimous vote from the Charles commissioners.
The amendment returns the property to central business from the split designation as core retail and watershed conservation as a result of the 2016 comprehensive plan.
A letter sent by Sue A. Greer on behalf of the estate of Julia Hungerford said that the split zone created a “watershed conservation district island” that did not fit the objective of the district.
The property had been zoned as central business before a change in 2005 when it was rezoned to core retail/residential, according to a report from the planning commission.
Transfer station gets go ahead
An amendment to allow for a processing station and solid waste transfer station in the heavy industrial district also received unanimous approval from the Charles County commissioners.
The amendment also defined a transfer station as “a place or facility where waste materials are taken from one collection vehicle and placed in another transportation unit for movement to other solid waste acceptance facilities.”
The amendment also adds processing facility and solid waste transfer stations to the heavy industrial zones.
The vote passed unanimously with no discussion during Tuesday’s meeting.
