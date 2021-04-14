As Charles County is preparing to grow and expand development, a task force has been formed to determine how to fund the new construction needed for the county’s public schools to support the anticipated number of additional students.
At the Berry Hill Manor Homeowners Association meeting on Monday, Latina Wilson, chair of the Charles County school board, discussed the county’s school allocation policy, part of the school system’s adequate public facilities document.
“Basically this is the written document that dictates how the county is going to issue school allocation seats,” Wilson said. “This is a county commissioners’ policy and on Sept. 29, 2020, they decided to make significant changes to this document.”
She mentioned in addition to these changes, the town of La Plata, a separate municipality, has decided to open up for development.
“Given the two arrangements, the decision to allow for more growth as a county and as the town of La Plata, I thought it was important to share … the demands that are going to come out of this. … We will need additional funding separate of the capital improvement projects with existing facilities,” Wilson said, speaking to renovations and updates to schools that are already up and running.
She said from a financial perspective, the fiscal 2021 capital improvements request totaled $32.8 million, but the state only approved $9.7 million, “So we got less than 30% of our capital improvements.”
A push for growth will mean additional operational money will be needed, to fund more classrooms, teachers support and programming for more students.
Charles public schools administrators looked at all the allocations put forth by the county and the town of La Plata as well as new construction costs required to meet the new capacity by 2026, which amounts to $308 million.
The chair speculated they would need a 23rd elementary school in the county, costing $42.3 million, and a 24th costing $45 million. A ninth middle school would cost approximately $56.9 million and an eighth high school would amount to $123.6 million. In addition, needed other school updates would cost millions of dollars.
“I want the public to understand there is going to be a growing spurt and there is going to be a serious need to have discussions about how it’s going to take place,” she said, adding county commissioners and town officials decided to form a task force with representation from the board of education, with the mission being to figure out how to handle the demand for new construction costs.
Wilson noted one idea being floated around is the concept of private/public partnerships, which she is not against but is also not advocating for it.
“We need to come up with a lot of money,” she said. “The task force met last week and will provide updates at the school board meeting next week.”
Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II said this week that the task force will be “looking at where the county can utilize forward funding to fund school construction projects” moving forward to help address “unanticipated shifts” in student population growth.
A private/public partnership has been discussed generally, the commissioner said, which would involve a private entity partnering with the county to create a different type of funding mechanism. He mentioned Prince George’s County presently has legislation in place enabling them to use this method.
“Looking at a local jurisdiction with this mechanism in place” is an option, Collins noted.
“It’s unclear what outcomes will come” from the task force, he said, “but hopefully good ideas will” be thought of.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews