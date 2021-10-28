A sickout by bus drivers protesting for better wages and benefits has spilled into its second week, disrupting student transportation as contractors and Charles public school officials search for solutions.
Drivers gathered Monday morning outside the Jesse L. Starkey Administration building as local and state leaders sat inside for an annual legislative breakfast.
“It’s like they don’t care about us,” bus driver Louise Borrell of Indian Head said.
Borrell, who’s been a driver for 15 years, said the cost of the health care insurance that is offered to bus drivers was too much for her to get coverage for her family.
“I have a family, but I only pay for myself because I can’t afford the family plan.”
Multiple representatives from the county’s legislative delegation met outside with drivers before Monday’s breakfast.
“We understand what it is you’re advocating for. You want a voice, and you wouldn’t be out here had it not been you [who] had been driven to having some sort of contractual obligation,” Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) told drivers.
Patterson said drivers fill a multitude of roles for students, and hoped the county public school system and drivers could come to a solution to where future sickouts wouldn’t be necessary.
Monday’s sickout was an extension of a movement that began last Friday, Oct. 22, when drivers met at the Bryans Road Shopping Center. About 74 buses did not take to the road that day.
The continued disruption of service caused Charles public schools’ Superintendent Maria Navarro to move up a previously scheduled meeting between the county and drivers and attendants from Nov. 17 to Tuesday, Oct. 26.
There drivers gave their demands to the county, a copy of which was posted to a Facebook page for Charles County school bus drivers and attendants.
According to the post, drivers and attendants are asking for an immediate hourly wage increase of $15 for drivers and $10 for attendants.
The increase would raise base driver pay from $20.12 to $35.12, and attendant pay from $14.78 to $24.78, as well as a permanent hours increase from six hours to eight hours.
Other demands include a retention bonus, lower cost health care insurance and a retirement plan that pays livable retirement payments monthly.
In a statement, Navarro said that she was committed to working with all bus contractors, drivers and attendants to address their concerns.
Navarro said that a 4% cost-of-living adjustment authorized for most staff members by the Charles school board on Monday for would also boost the pay of drivers and attendants. That cost increase, negotiated with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, would take effect starting Dec. 10.
“Bus drivers and attendants play an important role in the operations of our school system by transporting nearly 22,000 students to school each day,” Navarro said.”
Demonstrations have continued into the week. On Monday, 60 buses did not run; on Tuesday, 47 buses did not run; on Wednesday, 87 buses were missing from the road.
That prompted Charles public schools to allow students in grades 3 through 12 to connect via the internet to Microsoft Teams for virtual classes.
Students in prekindergarten through second grade would have learning packets available for parents to pick up if they could not make it to school.
Charles County is the latest district in the area to experience major disruptions of its school bus transportation.
Bus drivers for Calvert public schools staged another sick-out on Wednesday that left all but 40 of the district’s buses off the roads.
This was the latest work stoppage this month by Calvert bus drivers after a similar stoppage was staged on Oct. 11 and Oct 12.
