The Charles County commissioners adopted a bill for a new climate change resilience authority after a public hearing on Tuesday, beginning the first steps for the nonprofit entity that will serve to combat flooding and storm issues in the county.
The resilience authority bill was first proposed by Mark Belton, county administrator, at the Nov. 17 commissioners meeting. Belton explained the need was brought about by the impacts of climate change happening in communities across the state, including changes in temperatures, major rain and storm events, sea level rise and changes in precipitation patterns.
“The point is climate change is manifesting itself into increasingly more severe flooding problems for the county,” Belton said. “The resilience authority is a tool in our toolbox for county project management.”
The resilience authority plans to act as a separate, nonprofit entity that will have an independent board of directors appointed by county commissioners. It may also exercise powers needed to finance, manage, acquire and support infrastructure projects for county management.
Belton said the authority would address the flooding issues that currently stand in the way of the Waldorf urban redevelopment corridor, in addition to other projects within the county and its municipalities.
“We are going to start small and grow more into it,” Belton said. “If we do have a separate procurement process, it would accomplish projects more efficiently, it is not a funding source but a new tool providing significant advantages over traditional county government methods and practices.”
Belton said with approval, there are grants with deadlines to apply in January that the resilience authority could pursue. Members of the municipalities of the county came forward to show their support of the initiative, including Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin.
“Flooding as of late has been a problem for much of the county, including the town of Indian Head,” Paulin said. “This resilience authority would implement a faster and more streamlined process to mitigate some of the infrastructure needs.”
The town of La Plata showed support for the authority as well. Brent Manuel, town manager, said that as local governments continue to attempt to meet the demands of the residents they serve, they are constantly seeking tools to help their needs.
“The establishment of the resilience authority would address the needs of the county and its municipalities,” Manuel said. “The increase in frequency and intensity of storm events creates a challenge to the existing stormwater infrastructure and requires the town to act in public safety, this will be the best path forward.”
One resident commented during a Tuesday public hearing regarding flooding issues in the county. Belinda Branson brought up concerns with the water contents on Fenwick Road in Pomonkey, saying that heavy rainfall traps residents in the area due to flooding.
“I feel that not just me, but everyone in here is not safe, we need to think about what we are doing for our citizens,” Branson said. “I need someone to tell me what we can do. We need to put something in place so that we are able to get in and out of the area.”
Commissioners voted to adopt the bill to create the climate change resilience authority after closing of the public hearing.
