By a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) dissenting, the Charles commissioners on Tuesday approved modifications to the county’s school seat allocation policy.
The motion to make amendments to the county’s Adequate Public Facilities manual was made by Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III. Prior to the vote, he called it a “pretty big decision” to change “how we allocate school seats based on geographic areas.”
On Monday, Virginia McGraw, Charles school board president, explained that the county’s facilities manual determines how many students are allocated to future residential developments.
The school board had asked for 400 student allocations per year from priority development projects instead of the 800 that were proposed by planning staff.
Bowling’s motion reduced it to 650, but that wasn’t enough for Stewart.
According to a county planning document, the county has a demand for 1,823 affordable housing units by 2025, or 365 per year. These would be for those who make between $27,000 and $50,000 a year.
In a phone interview with Southern Maryland News, Bowling called his motion a compromise between schools, developers and community residents.
Bowling also motioned for creation of a task force to come up with a recommendation to “forward fund” new school buildings and renovations in the future. The task force vote was separate and it also passed 4-1 with Stewart dissenting.
Stewart didn’t hold back in her criticism of Bowling’s motion.
“Where I live, we have overcrowded schools,” she said. “Your amendments may be according to your area ... but where I live, we as a whole feel like we’re building too many homes. We’re growing too fast.”
The commissioner continued, “If the average person knew about this, the effect it would have, they would be livid. But the majority of the people do not pay attention. They don’t know what’s going on.”
Stewart referred to temporary modular buildings that the school system calls “learning cottages,” and cited North Point and Westlake high schools and Berry Elementary and Mattawoman Middle School as examples of where they are located.
“You’re making policy decisions that make it worse,” Stewart said.
In response, Bowling said that he has family members who live all over the county and noted that commissioners are elected countywide.
He said the amendments to the Adequate Public Facilities manual are about stimulating the economy and making sure the county has the tax base to pay for schools.
Stewart didn’t back down. “If you go to St. Mary’s and Calvert [counties] and look how they plan ... their planners and commissioners had the foresight to plan to make money, not by building homes,” Stewart said. “You’re making the school system buy more temporaries.”
In his presentation to the board, Jason Groth, deputy director of planning, noted that in reality, one student allocation represents slightly less than half of a student, or 0.46.
“Your justification of 0.46 doesn’t matter. It’s still more kids,” Stewart said.
Bowling noted that the planned Waldorf Station project was the basis for the amendments, but Stewart said that one amendment has nothing to do with priority development projects like Waldorf Station.
Part of Bowling’s motion related to projects that are on the waiting list. Those projects with 80 units or less will have no less than 20 allocations per year, up to a maximum of 250 per year countywide.
