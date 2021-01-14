Some county employees will continue getting an extra $3.13 an hour through the end of March for COVID-19 hazard pay after the Charles commissioners approved the measure on Jan. 12.
Brian Ely, chief of staff for the Charles sheriff’s office, said over 350 employees had to be quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus since last March. Their highest such numbers were in November and December, he said, adding that 21 have been quarantined the first two weeks of January.
Ely said that sheriff’s office employees began getting vaccinated for the coronavirus on Saturday, Jan. 9.
In a board document, Ely said $646,200 for the extension from Dec. 31 could be paid for because of 58 vacancies within the sheriff’s office, including sworn and correctional officers and civilian employees.
In a separate item, the commissioners approved a request for $195,100 for essential duty pay for county employees related to COVID-19. Those employees are primarily first responders, according to county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris.
Interfaith commission revisited
On a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) dissenting, the commissioners approved the bylaws for an interfaith commission that they voted to create on Dec. 15.
“I’m very concerned that it’s just a fine line that will create problems, and I don’t agree with it,” Stewart said. Specifically, she cited a hypothetical example of someone who joined the commission not being comfortable with the religion of another person on the board. Nine commission members would be appointed, including one secular member and eight from various religions or denominations.
Stewart wanted to discuss the issue with Commission President Reuben B. Collins II (D). However he said, “The debate is on your end. We’ve already approved this” on Dec. 15.
“I tend to feel the more we have people engage, the better we are as a government,” Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) said. “I’m willing to take a chance on it, but we’ll have to be very careful with it.”
On Dec. 15, County Attorney Wes Adams said he noted that Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., have interfaith commissions. The commission is supposed to assist local government in communicating with residents.
Adams said he consulted with his staff. “We do think it’s a little bit of a needle to thread, but in its current form can pass constitutional muster,” he said.
