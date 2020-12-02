Charles commissioners briefed on historical preservation program

At Tuesday’s Charles commissioners meeting, the board was briefed on the efforts of the historic preservation program within the department of planning and growth management on actions taken on local historic sites.
Cathy Thompson, program manager with the department of planning and growth management, said the program seeks to “preserve irreplaceable historic places which contribute to a unique sense of place.” Thompson said the sites add value to the quality of life for citizens and support overall heritage tourism efforts.
She said the program is separated into three components of work, the first being the historic preservation commission. The commission was established about 10 years ago and is made up of a diverse group of citizens appointed by commissioners that have a special interest or expertise in historic preservation.
The commission’s primary role is to review impacts from subdivision and land development, designate local historic landmarks and review significant changes to local landmarks. The second component is planning for revitalization for unique historic villages, including Port Tobacco, Benedict, Hughesville and Pomonkey.
The third component is special projects, including public archaeology programs and non-profit/community partnerships. Thompson said the commission is currently working on a historic marker and national registry designation for the Pomonkey Village, scheduled to be complete in early 2021.
Thompson said another project of interest was establishing a historic marker at the Blue Jay Motel on Route 925. Thompson told the story of the founder, Arthur Farrar, a local African American businessman who established the venue to serve local working class Black citizens.
The Blue Jay Motel was listed in the Green Book from 1956 to 1964, a guide for Black people traveling through the segregated south. Thompson said that many entertainers and celebrities stayed at the motel, including musician James Brown and Jim Parker, former offensive lineman of the Baltimore Colts. A Blue Jay sign is being fabricated currently and is expected to be installed in February.
Thompson said the goal of the program is to diversify the county’s portfolio of historic sites. Currently, the county has over 1,000 entries in the Maryland inventory of historic properties and 47 in the national registry of historic places, with Hughesville pending. The county has four local historic landmark designations and county-owned historic sites.
Thompson said the program can work to expand the national register of historic places in the county and promote the use of state tax credits. She said continuing to work with a diverse group of stakeholders and coordinating with heritage tourism and land preservation will help tell a broad range of stories about the county’s history.
“We should encourage permanent protection of as many resources as possible and tell stories that are important to our citizens,” Thompson said. “It is a community effort, we can tell these stories because the community comes together and shares these stories.”
Commissioners showed their appreciation for the work that the department had completed so far and supported further efforts. Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) said that land preservation programs will help acquire properties and financially restore historic parts of the western side of the county.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the effort Thompson showed in putting together the program was “outstanding” and that the program should continue to allow citizens to tell the story of the county.
“I am pretty certain many of our citizens are unaware of the significance of these landmarks,” Collins said. “I have direct interest in the Pomonkey area where I grew up, we should be recognizing and appreciating our history.”
