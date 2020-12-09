Charles County commissioners continued discussion on school allocation policy amendments Tuesday, bringing in representatives from the towns of La Plata and Indian Head to discuss policies currently employed by the two municipalities.
Jeanine Harrington, director of planning for La Plata, said that the town's current allocation policy was adopted in 2005 and that part of the provision was the number of school seats available for allocation in each fiscal year should never be less than 100. The determination was made by the number of available seats in the school system.
Harrington said the number of new developments in the town planned through 2023 would necessitate the discussion to accommodate new residential growth.
County Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said she did not understand the reasoning in putting a 100-seat minimum in the policy.
"I don't understand how having a minimum of 100 really helps our school system or county. This is not helpful to staff to make sure our schools are not overcrowded," Stewart said. "This information is vital to our county — residents would be up in arms in the drastic increase in homes and school seats in that amount of time."
Indian Head Town Manager Ryan Hicks said the town has no role in planning, approving or funding new schools. Hicks said the town in the past has differed to the commissioners and board of education to meet demands created by new growth in Indian Head, although none in the immediate future was projected due to the town having only a few parcels of land left to be developed.
Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" Bowling III (D) continued to lobby for forward funding the school system and taking a serious look at the land left in La Plata that could be used for large projects in the future.
"Growth is inevitable; change is inevitable; it's about how we do it," Bowling said. "If we start breaking ground on houses, we break ground on schools. We are showing commitment that when our children are ready for schools, schools are ready for them."
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said his expectations were not to see a definitive response from the board, but to continue the discussion from recent previous meetings.
"Timing is one of the issues, this is critical and will require some sort of collaboration between our counties and these municipalities," Collins said.
The municipalities were invited as follow-up to a Dec. 1 work session presented by Jason Groth, deputy director, and planner Ben Yeckley, both with the department of planning and growth management. Goals of the policy were outlined, including creating predictability in enrollment growth, encouraging a mix of commercial and residential uses in development and opportunity zones and promoting affordable and workforce housing.
Promotion of mixed use development was part of the allocation process, with the demand for 1,823 affordable housing units by 2025 as part of the Charles County housing initiative project. Available housing falls short of the predicted needs for younger people, families, single parents and others with limited income.
Major amendments to the policy include a student yield factor applied directly to development projects for greater accuracy in estimated population growth, a sunset provision for projects on the school allocation waiting list and priority development project allocations apply to eligible projects in the priority funding area.
The group meeting between commissioners and board of education members established the geographic areas for priority development projects as too large, plus the allocation cap of 800 was too high and suggested lowered to 400. Concerns were also brought about from forward funding of capital and operating costs and student generation from sunset provision.
Yeckley said the application of the student yield factor will be used to determine an accurate number of students generated from each development project. He said the sunset provision for projects on the school waiting list would be 25% per year for four years after the sixth anniversary of initial approval for current projects and 50% years six and seven for future projects.
The planning commission recommended commissioners to consider the sunset requirement to say two of three schools must have capacity under 110% state rated capacity, consider development projects that have a valid development rights & responsibilities agreement as funding mechanism and to develop an official affordable housing policy.
"Staff would suggest commissioners remember goals for what this policy was to accomplish," Groth said on Dec. 1. "Consider testimony, data and facts and think about what is reasonable for both sides of the fence."