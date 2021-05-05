The Charles County commissioners discussed adding more education funding for public schools during a May 4 meeting.
Commissioner Gilbert O. “B.J.” Bowling III (D) proposed adding $1 million to a $4 million increase that staff has already proposed for the county’s portion of the school system’s fiscal 2022 budget.
The board of education requested $206.7 million. Their approved fiscal 2021 budget is $195.7 million. The county is proposing $199.7 million.
However, Bowling suggested cutting several new positions in other areas of the county’s budget to make up for the $1 million, including an additional six state’s attorneys, a pretrial services staffer, a criminal justice coordinating council employee and a business development specialist.
Bowling said that revenue is estimated to increase 3.7%, but the county is only proposing a 2% increase for schools. He noted that the school system wants to hire 12 mental health staff to provide counseling for students.
Bowling’s proposal didn’t go over well with the other commissioners, however.
“Pretrial services was prioritized by our entire criminal justice system,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) said that, although she supports schools 100%, she is concerned about Bowling’s proposed cuts. “I want to give them $1 million. I want to find another way to do it,” she said.
Jenifer Elin, director of fiscal services, said adding the six state’s attorneys is setting that office up so they can take on additional duties, including implementing body cameras for sheriff’s deputies at some point in the future.
State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D) “needs help to support what La Plata is doing,” said Jake Dyer, chief of budget. La Plata police already use body cameras.
Staff noted that Covington recently hired three attorneys to bring him up to 19. “He’s almost back up to full staffing,” Elin said, noting the office has had some turnover.
“You’re right about turnover,” Stewart said. “It is because of work load,” implying that the state’s attorneys are overworked. Covington has been asking the commissioners for a full staffing office of 25 attorneys for a number of years.
Commissioner Bobby Rucci (D) agreed with Stewart.
Elin noted that county employees didn’t get raises last year, and said that is the last thing staff adds to the budget each year. “We can look at things over the next week, but I don’t want you to get too hopeful,” she said of the additional $1 million.
Bowling wanted to discuss a policy that’s been in place for a number of years whereby schools are expected to have up to 110% of capacity for students.
To change that policy, Stewart said the commissioners would have to revisit an update to the school allocation formula that they approved 4-1 in December, with her dissenting.
Stewart asked about the possibility of funding some one-time school expenditures with the general fund balance. Elin said in order to do that, the commissioners would have to approve the budget and then ask for a “maintenance of effort exclusion” because they are past a deadline.
In regard to Stewart’s proposal to fund a $30,000 sign-on bonus for teachers, Elin noted that the commissioners can’t tell the school board how to spend their money.
In regard to the commissioners’ December 4-1 vote on school allocations for each new development, Planning Director Jason Groth called it “a few minor changes” that “uncomplicated the process.” This was done by applying the student yield factor directly to each development project, he said.
According to a planning document, six developments that get added capacity and their allocations are: Hunter’s Ridge (61), Falcon Ridge (108), Ironsides Escape (2), Swan Point (120), Brookestone (60) and Milton Hill (2). Each allocation is multiplied by a student yield factor to come up with the number of students.
The renovated Benjamin Stoddert Middle School is the only school that is adding capacity.
“There must be capacity at all three school levels [elementary, middle and high] for a project to be approved,” Groth said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the staff proposal for school allocations for 2021.
