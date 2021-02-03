A bill by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) was discussed by the Charles County commissioners on Feb. 2.
Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" Bowling III (D) asked the commissioners to consider House Bill 655, which would require five of the state’s commissioner-led counties — Charles, St. Mary's, Calvert, Queen Anne's and Garrett — to elect their commissioners on a district-by-district basis rather than at-large.
Bowling said that Crosby brought the bill to his attention. "It's an important issue for equity and equality in our county," Bowling said. "I'm for the bill." He later added, "A lot of my constituents feel it is important."
"I have concerns following what St. Mary's County is doing," Commission President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said. "We're a home rule county. Why change from home rule to charter?"
Bowling explained that the bill wouldn't require Charles to change its form of government.
Collins asked Bowling how the bill would affect equity in Charles County.
"This bill was put in and it would impact our county," Bowling said, noting that supporting the bill "shows good faith ... for us to lend our support."
Bowling noted that the NAACP in St. Mary's County is supporting the bill. "Lexington Park is majority Black and brown folks," Bowling said, adding that they're looking for fair representation.
"How does it disenfranchise Black and brown voters?" Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) asked.
"I would encourage voter outreach," she added, citing the recent example that occurred in two U.S. Senate races in Georgia. "I'm not quite buying the disenfranchise argument."
"They feel they don't have someone who looks like them because they have five white men, to be quite frank," Bowling said. "The petition's coming from the NAACP in St. Mary's County."
"It doesn't matter," Coates interjected.
Coates stated her belief that there would be "no accountability" amongst all of the five Charles County commissioners if such a bill passed. Issues and complaints "would fall back on one commissioner," she said.
"Why not activate charter form [of government]?" Coates asked.
Bowling noted that Prince George's County, which has a charter form of government, elects two at-large councilors and nine by district.
Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell said that the bill would have a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the legislature.
"We'll follow up" with this, Collins said.
At the Charles commissioners' Jan. 26 meeting, they discussed several other bills the county is supporting, including rapid transit (HB414), transitioning power plants from coal to renewable energy (SB148), changing the property tax assessment cycle from three to five years (SB174) and a Senate joint resolution that would urge the town of Indian Head to rename the town (SJ2).
In regard to the latter, Mitchell noted that it is sponsored by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D).
Coates said she talked with Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin about the bill. "It's going to take a lot, even if this were to pass," she said. "There's a lot to this."
Coates noted that Del. Jay Walker (D-Prince George's) proposed a bill some years ago to rename Indian Head Highway. Coates said there was some discussion about renaming the highway in honor of former President Barack Obama.