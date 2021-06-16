A public hearing about a request to rezone 7.5 acres on the corner of Billingsley Road and Route 5 was held June 8.
The Charles County commissioners considered the request from CG Land Acquisition to "upzone," but ultimately decided to hold the record open for public comment until Friday, July 23.
The company, which plans to buy the property, according to attorney Matthew Tedesco, wants to change the zoning from rural conservation to commercial village.
Tedesco noted the application, which was filed April 2020, received an approval recommendation from the planning commission on April 5 by a 3-2 vote.
Tedesco said that Billingsley Road is designated "intermediate arterial" and is only one of seven such roads in the county that do not have commercial activity. He said that anywhere from 38,000 to 40,000 people pass by the property at 5405 Leonardtown Road on any given day.
Commercial use existed by a special exception in 1992 on the property when it was zoned rural conservation, he said.
Waldorf resident Anne Stark said that commercial village zoning does not follow the county comprehensive plan. She asserted that there was no mistake when the rural conservation zoning was applied in 1992, contrary to what Tedesco claimed. Staff concluded that the applicant’s reasons were inconclusive.
"They're going to replace the landscaping business," Stark said, referring to Wintergreen Landscaping that currently exists on the property. "Surely the planning commission knows what is going on," she said. "Why all the dishonesty to the public [about what they want to put there]?"
Stark also said that one of two zoning signs on the property was behind a tree and not visible to oncoming traffic. She said that cursive writing on the signs was illegible.
Southern Maryland News visited the site on Monday, June 14, and there were no signs along either Route 5 or Billingsley Road. The newspaper reached out to the county for comment, and was told that the signs were to remain up until public comment has closed.
On Wednesday, June 16, county spokeswoman Erin Pomrenke said the signs were removed by the landscaping company in order to mow the grass. The individual who installed the signs for the applicant was notified that the signs were removed, received replacement signs from staff on June 15 and intended to have them reposted on June 16.
The property currently has a nursery and commercial greenhouse, according to the March 1 staff report.
Five public comments were received at the planning commission meeting, including four in favor and one opposed. Four wanted additional services for nearby residents, while one neighbor was concerned about light spillage, buffering and setbacks, according to county planner Kirby Blass.