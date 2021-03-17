The Charles commissioners last week discussed planning for the future of the county's water supply.
The board received an update March 9 on plans for the next 10 years from Aaron Duke of Hazen & Sawyer engineers.
The near-term plan involves discussions with the Maryland Department of the Environment for an additional water appropriation permit to withdraw from area aquifers. The length of the permit's term is key to the plan, Duke said.
The near-term plan would fill the gap until a short-term plan is implemented.
After that, the next step would include procurement of additional water from WSSC Water of Laurel, which draws from the Patuxent and Potomac rivers.
Duke said it would take four to six years to get the necessary infrastructure in place to take advantage of the additional WSSC water. This would provide between 2 million and 6 million gallons of water per day.
A long-term plan includes drawing water from the Potomac River. Duke noted that the upper reaches of the river adjacent to Charles County are less saline and brackish than lower portions adjacent to the county. Because the upper reaches have less salinity, the water would require less treatment, he said.
The long-term plan — which consists of another 5 million to 10 million gallons of water per day — would include finding property available to withdraw water and locate an intake plant. This plan would run from 2025 to 2031 and beyond, Duke said.
The total estimated program costs are $236 million, including $27.7 million for expanded piping and connections for WSSC Water, $27.5 million for expanded treatment, $122 million for a new Potomac River water treatment plant and $57.9 million for piping to distribute the new Potomac water.
Projected quarterly bill increases by fiscal year from 2022 through 2035 start at 4.6% and end at 1.9%, but include peak increases of 14.9% and 15.9% in fiscal 2024 and 2025. Most of the water-related fees in those years would be for existing debt service, Duke said.
Toward the end of the discussion, Jason Groth, the county's deputy director of planning and growth management, said some of the plan's components are already in the county's capital improvement plan.
Groth noted that the county has had a water supply agreement with WSSC Water in place since the 1980s.
The county conducted a water source feasibility study in 2018 and initiated a water supply program in 2019.
Groth called the plan "a proactive measure."