At the Nov. 17 Charles County commissioners meeting, the board heard from Jenifer Ellin, director of fiscal and administrative services and Jacob Dyer, chief of budget, on updated CARES Act spending for the county.
Updated figures showed revised estimates in payroll expenses for public safety, health care, human services and other employees whose services are dedicated to mitigating the coronavirus pandemic. Revised estimates for volunteer fire and EMS services based on grant applications led to an increase in unallocated funds.
Of the $14.2 million awarded to the county through the CARES Act, $11.9 million is scheduled to be spent by the county, leaving $2.3 million unallocated. $420,000 of the unallocated balance is scheduled to go to the economic development department business relief grant.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) proposed allocating the remaining funds to help benefit small businesses in the county that have already gone through the application process with the county, as opposed to returning the money to the state.
“The holiday season will be pretty tough, I want to approve the same people for another round of grants,” Bowling said. “I don’t want to not use this money when our county is hurting.”
Lucretia Freeman-Buster, chief of business development with the economic development department, said about 90% of the original applicants have already applied for additional funding. She said the department was going to increase its marketing and outreach for business owners who may have not been aware of the previous grants available.
Ellin said the board of education was concerned about expenditures due to schools not opening as previously scheduled. Ellin said almost $2 million has already been spent by the school system, a portion of which commissioners could write off in the CARES Act.
Commissioners voted to use CARES funding to reimburse the board of education for $281,901 for cleaning and maintenance and $70,622 for distance learning. Over $180,000 was spent by the school system in anticipation of a grant from Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) office if they opened early, but the funding might not be available as schools are unable to move into phase 2 of reopening.
Additional funding of $280,000 went to the department of emergency services after briefing commissioners on the portable radio standard and protocol. Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) requested portable radios for emergency on-call personnel workers.
Commissioners approved to use CARES Act funding to purchase 40 portable radios. Twenty radios will go to department of emergency services employees and the other 20 are to be determined, potentially going to volunteer fire departments.
Public health expenses were paid through the county department of health, however the state department of health issued a deadline of Dec. 15 for local reporting. The county has to report public health expenses to the department of health by Dec. 2, with the purchase additional personal protective equipment discussed.
Commissioner’s President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the county should consider setting aside resources to stockpile PPE heading into winter months. Collins said the county is projecting a difficult time heading into the new year and PPE might be an appropriate way of using the resources the county has.
“The pandemic is still here, we need to take care of these resources while we have them,” Collins said. “I see other jurisdictions stockpiling in anticipation, doing the same might be a wise investment for us.”
The county has a deadline of Dec. 30 to spend the share of the CARES Act fund.
