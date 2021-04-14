The Charles County commissioners on April 13 heard updates on COVID-19 and state legislation from the General Assembly's recently-concluded session.
Michelle Lilly, director of the county's department of emergency services, said the county's coronavirus case number per 100,000 was at 18.11 for the past two weeks.
In addition, she noted that the COVID-19 positivity rate has gone from 6.63% to 7.43% to 6.34% over the past three weeks.
Dr. Dianna Abney, the county's health officer, noted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being paused out of an abundance of caution based on advice of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after six people were detected with blood clots out of some 6.8 million doses.
Those with a rare type of blood clot "seem to be women ages 18 to 48," Abney said.
According to reports, one woman died and one is in critical condition. The clot is known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which the affected women suffered six to 13 days after vaccination.
The county health department continues to offer the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at the College of Southern Maryland and North Point High School. Other locations include some churches, pop-up clinics and "congregate living facilities," along with mobile units.
There have been 665 cases of a COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom in Maryland and 44 from a South African variant. Abney said that health officials are watching two variants from California and one from New York, the latter of which she said is coming down the East Coast.
Legislative update offered
Joe Green, executive vice president of GS Proctor and Associates lobbying group of Upper Marlboro, briefed the commissioners on the outcome of some legislation of local interest.
House Bill 655, which would have required counties that elect commissioners on an at-large basis to begin electing them by voter districts, passed the House 95-39 but did not get out of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.
However, Senate Bill 749, which changes the way Charles County Board of Education members are elected and expands it from seven to nine members, did pass both houses. The bill will result in eight members being elected from the four commissioners' districts, along with one at-large member. In addition, the student member — a junior or senior in high school — will now be allowed to vote, except on certain items, including the budget, collective bargaining and personnel matters, for example. Terms will be staggered and members cannot serve more than two consecutive terms.
House Bill 1061, which allows home rule counties to establish registration, fines, fees and inspections for owners of rental unit properties, was approved.
Senate Bill 750, which allows the county to create a pre-trial release program, passed.
House Bill 1018, which would exempt holders of a Class 4 limited winery license from restrictions when dealing with Charles County retailers, passed.
The bills that passed both houses wait action by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who could veto, sign or allow them to become law without his signature.