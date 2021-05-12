The Charles County commissioners continued looking for more ways to fund schools during a May 11 meeting.
The current budget proposal adds $4 million to school systems compared to the current fiscal year instead of the $11 million that Charles public school officials requested.
On Tuesday, county staff presented some options that would enable another $861,000 in funding that involved cuts to specific programs and delaying new hires until January, including for pretrial services and criminal justice coordinator positions.
One of the options to cut was the youth summer jobs program, which is administered by the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland. Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said he didn’t anticipate the county gutting the program.
“We were just trying to come up with some suggestions,” Director of Fiscal Services Jenifer Elin said.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) said that the summer jobs program is “only serving 10 to 15 youth, a lot is going to administrative.”
Stewart noted that she wanted two things: $2 million more to fund a 1% cost-of-living-adjustment for teachers, and more funding for bonuses to hire mental and emotional health counselors for students.
The commissioners voted unanimously to add $60,000 to a budget item that already would add $30,000 for the bonuses.
Although he ultimately seconded Stewart’s motion that directs staff to return with additional options to fund $2 million, Commissioner Bobby Rucci (D) said he wanted to know where the money was going to come from before giving final approval. On May 4, he said he didn’t want to cut the sheriff’s office budget.
“I’m really confused with all these numbers floating around,” Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) said. She joined Collins in voting against the motion, but later seemed open to the proposal.
Stewart asked about using funds from the cable and water funds, but Elin said cable revenue fund revenues aren’t growing, and she noted that water funds are earmarked for stormwater remediation. “You can’t use it” unless you eliminate a subsidy and raise the fee from $1.09 to $6, Elin said of the latter fund. She added that a public hearing was already held to raise that fee from $1.09 to $1.15.
County Administrator Mark Belton said it would be hard for county staff to explain to bond rating agencies why the county used one-time dollars to fund ongoing expenses, like cost-of-living adjustments.
Stewart said the commissioners have “some hard decisions” to make and noted they are running out of time. The budget and tax rates are supposed to be approved May 18.
Belton said staff would expand the list of school funding options for commissioners to consider. “The choices can be more, but they don’t get easier,” he said.
Stewart, an educator herself, said that funding teachers “should’ve been at the top of the list” when it came to budgeting.
Belton said that negotiating with teachers’ unions “is not completely in our control. We aren’t in control of the timeline.” Referring to closed sessions on the topic, he said, “We’d like to have that settled but ... it doesn’t allow us to make that happen.”
Commissioner Gilbert O. “BJ” Bowling III (D), who voted for Stewart’s motion, noted that his proposal to add $1 million for schools was still an option. Collins acknowledged that, but added, “You were gutting criminal justice reform.”
Toward the end of the discussion, Coates asked whether the commissioners could reduce their fund balance reserve from 15% to 14%.
Elin said that is an option. However, Collins added, “We worked hard to be in the position we’re in now” in regard to the county’s fund balance.
