By a consensus, the Charles County commissioners agreed on Tuesday, June 22, to begin meeting in person on Sept. 14.
The vote came after an article in last week’s edition of Southern Maryland News outlined which boards in the region have returned to in-person meetings open to the public. The Charles County commissioners had been meeting virtually, from separate locations, since early on in the pandemic.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) suggested a hybrid form including virtual for those commissioners who are uncomfortable meeting in person. It was not discussed whether the in-person meetings would be open to the public.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet on July 13 and 27 before breaking for the entire month of August and first part of September, resuming with a meeting on Sept. 14.
During the discussion, the commissioners agreed to continue receiving COVID-19 updates from county staff every two weeks. During the August/September break, staff will post the updates on the county’s website.
Charles Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney said COVID-19 testing is offered on Mondays at the village green in Indian Head and on Fridays at New Life Church in La Plata.
She announced that the county would resume COVID-19 vaccinations at Regency Furniture Stadium on Tuesday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The state was scheduled to close its vaccination operations there on Thursday, June 24. Abney said appointments are available but not necessary.
Of the 137,489 people living in Charles County who are age 12 and above, 56.9% have received at least one vaccination, 51.1% are considered fully vaccinated and 43.1% are not vaccinated. Only 14.2% of those age 65 and up are not vaccinated.
Climate action plan, turf fields funded
The commissioners approved $124,250 from operating revenue fund balance to develop a climate action planning process, which they discussed on Feb. 9 and May 25.
They also approved $3 million for synthetic turf fields at White Plains and Laurel Springs regional parks. The funds are from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Eileen Minnick, the county’s director of recreation, parks and tourism, said no county match is required for the funds. “It will put us ahead of the game,” she said, noting that the funds were unexpected.
The funds will give the county a “jump start” on the installation of synthetic turf fields, she said, noting that others will follow.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews