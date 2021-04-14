A 14-year Charles County correctional officer was recently suspended without pay following his indictment for four child sex offenses.
Richard M. Dean Jr. was indicted April 8 and arrested April 12, according to the Virginia state courts website.
He was charged in King George, Va., Circuit Court with three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13 and one count of an indecent act with a child, all felonies. The events allegedly occurred on Jan. 1, 2015, May 3, 2018, and Aug. 1, 2020, according to the court website.
The investigation was begun by the Charles County Sheriff's Office in August 2020, but was turned over to the King George County Sheriff's Office when the investigation revealed that the incidents occurred in the Virginia county, according to a Charles sheriff's office press release.
A records employee with the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford, Va., said Dean was booked into the jail on April 13 without bond. A video arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 15.