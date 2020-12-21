The Charles County Correctional Officer's Association, with help from local partners, followed through on its annual holiday donation to the Children's Aid Society in Waldorf, providing toys for over 2,000 children in the county this holiday season.
The association has donated to Children's Aid for the past 15 years, raising over $12,000 last year for children in the county to have a proper holiday season. Over $20,000 was sourced from local partners to expand the generosity this year.
Al Davis has been in charge of the toy drive for the past six years and has attempted to make it bigger and better every year.
"We had so many people that came out and helped us. It warms my heart," Davis said. "This is definitely one of my favorite events. I take no days off when it comes to the toy drive."
Davis said that once the toys are delivered to the charity, parents can come pick them up to wrap for their children as presents. Davis said over 2,100 children will be recipients thanks to the association and donors.
"Everybody just came together and they were willing to donate," Davis said. "Everyone is willing to work together no matter what. We are able to produce this amount with the help from the community."
Brandon Foster, director of the Charles County Detention Center, said the community involvement from this year's toy drive was exceptional. Foster said the drive saw a big increase in donations during a tough year and commended Davis for his tireless work.
"This starts with the gracious generous hearts of the people who donate, I think this speaks a lot about the community in Charles County," Foster said. "This is just an honor and privilege to be able to give back to the community in this way."
Foster said maintaining the relationship between the community and the Charles County Sheriff's Office is imperative. He said the sheriff's office cannot fulfill its mission and maintain public trust without first giving back to the community they serve.
Foster said that while some local agencies may have not felt the economic impact of COVID-19, others in the community are still under significant financial strain and should not be forgotten about. He said the generosity and care of those who have not been immediately impacted by the pandemic has helped the association's efforts.
"The end of the line is these toys are going to go into the hands of people that probably have been impacted the most and that's the beautiful thing," Foster said. "To almost double from last year is just extraordinary. I think it's just a testament to the community for those able to give more realizing that there are a lot of people who are still living with a lot less, so I think it is going to pay dividends."
Donors included the Law Offices of Hammad Matin, Robert Castro and James Farmer, Keystone Client, Guardian RFID, the Newburg Service Center, Mud Mud and Fitzgerald Law, Charles County F.O.P., Josh Jenkins Enterprise, Waldorf Carpet, doctors Chhabra and Sait, Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), Charles County commissioners, Ford of La Plata and Petsmart.