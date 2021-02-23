Resiliency authority created, board members named
Charles County recently announced the creation of a resilience authority and named its 11-person board of directors.
The Resilience Authority of Charles County, a non-profit financing organization, will support infrastructure projects that mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change by offering a range of financing structures, forms and techniques that leverage public and private investment.
Through projects and outreach efforts, the authority will also encourage demand for resilience infrastructure projects throughout the county.
“The Resilience Authority builds on our climate preparedness efforts, including professional education for our employees, planning efforts to include our Climate Resiliency Plan and Nuisance and Urban Flood Plan, and projects to transition our energy consumption from fossil fuels to renewables," Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II said.
The 11 board members include: Teresa Ball, Craig Beyrouty, Deborah Carpenter, Daniel Donohue, Jenifer Ellin, Charles C. Glass, Ryan Hicks, Patrice Kelly, Dave Nemazie, Bonnie Norman and Tom Schueler.