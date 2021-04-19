Charles County government is investigating after a social media post showing a man wearing blackface and a shirt that says, "I [heart] haters" was shared on Twitter.
The post, originally from Oct. 25, 2013, appeared to show Brian Vogel, a Charles landfill and recycling site superintendent. It resurfaced last week after a Charles social media site shared it.
County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris released a statement from Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) on Thursday morning, April 15.
“As commissioner president, I do not condone this behavior, regardless of when, where, or how it occurred. It does not represent the core values of Charles County government or our community. We are investigating this matter as a personnel issue and do not have any further comment at this time," Collins said in the release.
A state website shows Vogel as one of two landfill and recycling site superintendents in Charles County. An email was sent to Vogel's work address April 15, but a reply had not been received.
A change.org petition was created on April 14 by Dottery Washington calling for the county to fire Vogel. As of Monday afternoon, 38 people had signed it.
The Charles County NAACP sent out a press release on Saturday, April 17, calling for the county government to hold Vogel accountable for his behavior. "Actions such as these cannot and should not go unanswered," the release said.
A handful of politicians were in the news in recent years for wearing blackface, but refused to resign, despite numerous calls for them to do so.
In February 2019, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said that he was one of two men who were wearing blackface and a Ku Klux Klan outfit in a 1984 yearbook photo at Eastern Virginia Medical School.
Also in February 2019, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) said he wore blackface at a party when he dressed up as a rapper while at the University of Virginia.