A Charles County man who was originally charged with arson and malicious destruction of property was sentenced to 15 years in prison with all time suspended except for five years for gun possession by a convicted felon. He also got 15 years with all time suspended for attempting to intimidate a juror in the St. Mary's County case.
Terronta Antwon Leak, 30, of Pomfret was sentenced by Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis on Dec. 13 and given credit for 272 days in jail.
The incidents stemmed from April 29 when police responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park.
Two incendiary devices — a beer bottle and a beer can, i.e. Molotov cocktails — were tossed at the front door of an apartment at 1:09 and 2:29 a.m., a charging document states. Burned debris was discovered under the door.
The victim, Angelique Rashae Ford, said she and four children were in the apartment at the time. Ford said Leak was a former boyfriend whom she had broken up with in October 2020. He had previously slashed all four of her tires on March 7 and threatened to kill her on March 8, the charging document states.
Leak, who has multiple domestic violence incidents from Washington, D.C., attempted to purchase a shotgun at JMJ Firearms in Lexington Park on March 9, the document states.
The attempt to intimidate a juror involved Leak contacting a 14-year-old girl to impede Ford's testimony, according to an indictment.
Twelve charges were nolle prossed as part of a plea agreement. Leak pleaded guilty on Dec. 3.
Stanalonis ordered Leak to have supervised probation for five years upon his release from prison. The case was prosecuted by assistant state's attorney Buffy Giddens.