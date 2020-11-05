Charles County school board recently announced the names of those chosen to sit on two middle school redistricting committees.
Each committee will develop a redistricting alternative and present it to Superintendent Kim Hill in March. Staff noted that Hill could adjust the plans before she presents them to the school board on April 20. Two public hearings would follow. The school board could then approve one of the proposals in May.
School principals who were chosen for the committees include Mary Finneran of Malcolm Elementary School, Melinda Johnson of J.P. Ryon Elementary School, Bryan King of C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School and Curry Werkheiser of Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.
Other committee members include parent representatives of one high school, two elementary schools, eight middle schools and three community members.
They are Shanell King, Vernetta Johnson, Megan Donnick, Marc Locco, Dameka Williams, Teka Benisrael, Teresa Chavis, DeShonne Martino-Ray, Jo Anne Stewart, Kaprena Camp, Sangeetha Rajamohan, Brittany Woods, Aqsa Siddique and Donta Varney.
John Kraft, assistant in transportation; Ken Schroeck, senior project manager; Mike Heim, assistant superintendent of supporting services; Brad Snow, transportation director; and Steve Andritz, director of planning and construction, will advise the committees, along with two members of the Charles County government’s planning and growth department.
Charles County schools spokeswoman Katie O’Malley-Simpson said the committees will meet every Wednesday. She said the meetings are closed to the public.
