Charles County has been awarded a $800,000 grant to assist with climate-related nuisance flooding in the Westdale Drive area.
A partnership with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will help relocate and restore the Westdale Drive stream, according to a release from Charles County government.
The project seeks to relocate the stream to protect adjoining Acton Village residents from further property damages due to flooding and to protect the stream valley and downstream area from ongoing erosion.
The restoration of the stream will increase the water quality and wildlife habitat as well.
"This project is a great example of the Community Development Block Grant's versatility in responding to the individual infrastructure and redevelopment needs of Maryland's unique communities and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to support local revitalization goals," Kenneth C. Holt, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development secretary, said in the release.
The recently formed Charles County Resiliency Authority will lead the project through completion.
The project has an estimated completion date of September 2023.