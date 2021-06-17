A veteran educator with over a decade of experience in Maryland has been selected as the newest superintendent of Charles County Public Schools.
Maria Navarro was confirmed during a meeting of the Charles County Board of Education at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building in La Plata on Thursday.
“We believe we have found a leader who shares our vision of academic success for every child and will guide us in implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” Vice Chairperson Virginia R. McGraw said in a prepared statement.
The board voted 6-1 to confirm Navarro to replace current Superintendent Kimberly Hall, who retires on Jun. 30.
Tajala Battle-Lockhart gave the loan dissenting vote.
“I am thrilled at the opportunity at joining this community," Navarro said. "I am impressed with the work and dedication of the staff. I wanted to join this community and work with the staff to expand and improve opportunities for every single student to be successful and be prepared.”
“I think it’s a great transition,” Chairperson Latina L. Wilson said of the appointment. “I think you’re going to see an impact immediately... The energy and her drive will be such that parents and guardians will be very pleased at how she leads the district."
The selection ends a nationwide search that began Nov. 30 when Hill announced her retirement at the end of the year.
Navarro beat out Jeffery O. Holmes, chief of elementary schools for Washington, D.C., and Marvin L. Jones, a twenty-year veteran of Charles County Schools to succeed Hill on Jul 1.
Hill called her time with Charles County Public Schools “the experience of a lifetime” and “an honor,” and said she was ecstatic of the board's selection.
“My hope is that she’s going to spend time listening to the people that have worked here in Charles County and add her vision and her view for how we can improve in Charles County,” Hill said of Navarro.
Before becoming superintendent, Navarro began her career in 2001 with Cesar Chavez Public Charter Schools in the District of Columbia before moving on to the Christina School District in Delaware.
For the past 11 years Navarro worked in Maryland for Baltimore City (2009-2014) and Montgomery County Public Schools (2014-2020) before becoming a senior education consultant for Umbrella Consulting in 2020.
Navarro holds a bachelor’s of arts from the University of Delaware, a master's in Education from Temple University, and a doctorate in Education Leadership and Policy from The George Washington University.
She currently resides in Gaithersburg with her husband and twin daughters.