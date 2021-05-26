Charles County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate dropped to 2.34% as of last week.
Michelle Lilly, director of emergency services, noted that statistic during the county commissioners’ May 25 meeting. The state’s positivity rate was 2% last week as the number of cases continues in a positive direction.
Charles Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney said the average age for those who have died from the coronavirus in Charles County is 73.8 years. There was only one death attributed to the virus last week compared to three the previous week.
The racial and ethnic makeup of those who have died from the disease in the county was 51.8% Black, 39.5% white, 5.1% Hispanic and 2.6% Asian.
Men account for 51.5% of cases, compared to 48.5% for women.
Abney noted that county staff have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the latter, single-dose shot only by request.
Some 67,099 county residents have received a first dose, 54,531 a second dose and 3,916 the J&J single dose.
Pop-up clinics continue being held throughout the county, she said, adding that vaccinations are being offered on a rotating basis at four high schools: La Plata, Westlake, Lackey and Thomas Stone. All four have large gymnasiums, she said.
County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said parental consent is required for minors over the age of 12 to get the vaccine. However, kids are not required to get the vaccine to go to public school.
Although masks are not required in many places now, Abney said “it’s very important that we not ridicule” people who choose to wear or not wear a mask in places where it’s not required.
Public transportation, schools and health care offices require masks, but businesses, churches and other entities can set their own policies.
Abney continued to advocate that people not attend mid-to-large gatherings. Contract tracing shows that 25% of COVID-19 cases come from family gatherings, 21% from religious services and 18% from house parties, she said.
“We’ve had very little flu and less colds,” she said, attributing this to people washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing.
Jason Stoddard, director of safety at Charles County Public Schools, said nine staff have contracted the virus, including the first local “breakthrough” case of someone who got it after being “fully vaccinated.”
In other news, Abney noted that the health department will release the results of its community health assessment in early July. The assessment is done every three years.
