During a May 19 legislative review session on Zoom, state legislators touted the Charles County delegation's efforts and successes from this year's General Assembly.
The event was hosted by Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles). She noted that "a riverboat in King George" will be able to pursue a gaming license due to legislation that was passed allowing gambling in Maryland. The boat in Colonial Beach, Va., operates in the waters of Maryland, specifically Charles County. The riverboat would be one of the first in the country with such a license, she said.
"We've been fighting for this for years," Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) said about bringing gambling to Charles County. "Doing that was just a marvel."
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said the state legislature approved $3.95 million for local bond bill projects, including $100,000 for the Waldorf Urban Park and Amphitheater. The park would be the first of its kind in Waldorf, he said, noting it would be located next to O'Donnell Lake and St. Charles Towne Center.
The law enforcement bill of rights was repealed, Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) noted. Maryland passed the first such law in the 1970s, but she was hopeful other states would follow Maryland in repealing them.
Wilson credited Davis for "passionately leading the debate in the House" on police reform and accountability bills. "She was not really flashy, but apparently she was raising hell," he said.
Davis noted that the Police Accountability Act makes completed police officer disciplinary actions public records. Senate Bill 178 passed, vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and overridden, 30-17 in the Senate and 90-46 in the House. The bill also bans chokeholds, limits "no-knock" warrants, mandates additional de-escalation training and requires officers to intervene if another officer is breaking the law.
"Unless you're impeding an investigation, you can record an officer," she said.
Davis said body cameras will be mandatory for all jurisdictions in the state by 2025.
Del. Elizabeth D. "Susie" Proctor (D-Charles, Prince George's) said that the state song, "Maryland, My Maryland," was repealed "after 10 years of trying." Proctor said a commission will work on selecting a new song.
Corporate boards that receive state funding will now have to look like the community they represent, she said.
The Juvenile Restoration Act prevents minors from being sentenced to life in prison without parole, Proctor said. She noted that the Inmate Restoration Act means that anyone in prison can get training within 12 months of their release date so they have a skill when they get out.
Unemployment rate surprises
Wilson said that employers "will get a surprise" when they see their unemployment insurance rate. "Next year it should go back to normal," he said. According to the Maryland Department of Labor's website, the range of tax rates for employers in 2021 will be between 2.2% to 13.5%.
Wilson said the state is supposed to have $4.5 million in its unemployment insurance trust fund, but that had dwindled "to nothing." Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland Division of Unemployment Insurance paid over $1.5 billion in unemployment insurance benefits, the website states.
Proctor noted that the Maryland Department of Labor is reinstating work search requirements for those who file for unemployment.
She called the Charles delegation "the hardest working and most successful" in Annapolis, and noted that overall more than 2,000 bills were filed with more than 700 signed into law.
Wilson said it was "a pleasure to watch our delegation jell this year. We were all kind of spread out [in different buildings due to COVID-19], but everyone was causing our own form of mayhem. ... We really went to war. For a little itty-bitty county, we raised a lot of hell."