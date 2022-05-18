Charles County sheriff’s deputies last Friday apprehended four individuals allegedly involved in a carjacking in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf.
Marquese Dayequan Milburn, 21, of Lexington Park, Keyon Micah Jasey, 20, of California, and two juvenile males ages 15 and 16 were arrested in connection with the alleged car theft, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
A man entering his vehicle on the morning of May 13 was pulled out of his car by the four individuals after they ordered him to get out of the car, according to police. One of the men allegedly brandished a firearm during the robbery.
A detective with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call from dispatchers and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The car came to a stop in the area of Mt. Clare Place in Waldorf after the driver struck a curb and disabled the vehicle.
The four suspects allegedly fled the scene after the crash, and one of them tossed a handgun as they ran, according to police.
Deputies assisted by a K9 unit caught three of the suspects while a second detective detained the fourth suspected. Police allegedly recovered a second handgun within the vehicle that was used by one of the suspects during the carjacking.
All four suspects were charged with seven felonies for robbery, armed robbery, carjacking, armed carjacking, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft $25,000 to under $100,000.
The suspects were also charged with three second-degree assault and misdemeanor weapons charges.
The 16-year-old male was charged as an adult, while the 15-year-old was charged as a juvenile. Neither were named in the sheriff’s office release.