Charles County Public Library Executive Director Kenneth Wayne Thompson, left, county Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) and Commissioner Thomasina "Sina" Coates (D) cut the ribbon at the Nanjemoy Community Center 24-hour library kiosk. The kiosk will provide Wi-Fi and other resources to community members.
LaPlata Library Branch Manager Daniel Rheingrover demonstrates book check-out at the kiosk. Nanjemoy resident Carol Pashkevich practices using her library card at the machine for the first time.
Photo by Cecelia Shilling
Charles County Public Library Executive Director Kenneth Wayne Thompson, left, county Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) and Commissioner Thomasina "Sina" Coates (D) cut the ribbon at the Nanjemoy Community Center 24-hour library kiosk. The kiosk will provide Wi-Fi and other resources to community members.
Books are now available at the fingertips of residents in one western Charles community.
The Charles County Public Library held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand-new 24-hour touchscreen library kiosk at the Nanjemoy Community Center on Thursday, July 6.
“We're so happy to be here today opening our first ever 24-hour library kiosk,” county Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D) said.
Patterson, Commissioner Thomasina "Sina" Coates (D) and Charles County Public Library Executive Director Kenneth Wayne Thompson cut the ribbon at the ceremony after brief speeches. The ceremony, cut short because of heat and incoming storms, was followed by demonstrations from Daniel Rheingrover, LaPlata Library branch manager.
“We hereby note the sincerest recognition is offered to the 24-hour library kiosk at the Nanjemoy Community Center,” Patterson said, reading a statement from the Charles board of commissioners. “All county commissioners extend congratulations on the opening of the Charles County Public Library 24-hour kiosk.”
The kiosk will serve as a satellite location for Nanjemoy and will allow books to be checked out at any hour. The kiosk will also provide free Wi-Fi signal ranging up to 100 yards and can place holds at other libraries if a book is unavailable at the community center.
“Its as easy as a Redbox,” Ashley Littleton, CCPL Marketing Coordinator said, referring to the video rental service.
To use the library kiosk, visitors scan their library card, select which books to check out by typing in slot-numbers and retrieving the book from a slot at the front of the machine, Rheingrover explained.
The kiosk also has slots for resources provided by library partners, such as the Charles County Department of Health.
Dr. Dianna Abney, Charles health officer, also spoke at the ceremony, sharing the health department’s plans to include resource kits and information pamphlets in slots at the kiosk.
“So what we're going to do with some of the other partners,” she said, holding packs of personal hygiene and dental care supplies, “we're going to put little packages so people can get information and items that they can use.”
Coates discussed the need for more resources like the kiosk in Nanjemoy before the ribbon cutting.
“This is in the Nanjemoy community; a community that is in need of services, amenities,” she said. “Now we have started here and it will continue. We hear you loud and clear. This is the first of many amenities that hopefully will be coming to this community.”