The Charles County liquor board recently approved a request from Spring Dell Center to host a movie night at Regency Furniture Stadium on four days this spring and summer.
During an April 8 meeting, board members heard from Spring Dell Center representative Angela Keesee and Running Hare Vineyard general manager Cheryl Keys.
Specifically, the board approved a temporary alcoholic beverage license for the events.
The movies — which will include "The Lion King" and others — would be viewed on the stadium field on May 15, June 19, July 17 and Sept. 4.
The Spring Dell Center, which assists people with disabilities and is located at 6040 Radio Station Road in La Plata, is using the events as a fundraiser.
Liquor board chair Guy Black called it "a fantastic idea."
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids under 12.
Calvert Brewing Co. will be providing beer and wine through an agreement with Running Hare Vineyard, Keys said.
"I can imagine there won't be too much imbibing going on because parents and guardians need to get back in the vehicle," Kathleen Quade, liquor board member, said.