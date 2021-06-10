During a June 7 meeting, the Charles County Planning Commission heard information about a proposal to build a private transfer station and waste processing facility in the county.
Acton Sun Land LLC made the proposal, which staff believe would lengthen the life of the current landfill at 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf.
The transfer station would be located northwest and adjacent to Lake Acton, which is north of Acton Lane in Waldorf between Route 301 and Route 5.
To approve the plan, the board of county commissioners would have to approve a zoning text amendment and the board of appeals would have to approve a special exception permit for the site, which is located in a designated Heavy Industrial (IH) zoning district.
Staff noted that the Maryland Department of the Environment has concluded that there is no reason for denial of a permit for the facility.
Acton Sun Land would like for the facility to come online in 2022.
Andrew Springer, a representative of the company, said they plan to extract resources from the waste and “recycle as much as possible.” Energy would be produced at a different location outside the county with steam being generated to run turbines to electricity.
Frances Sherman, chief of environmental resources with the county’s public works department, noted that the county is planning to expand the life of the current landfill with a “vertical expansion.”
“We will continue to operate our [70-acre] landfill in conjunction with this private facility,” she said.
“It is our understanding, that the proposed processing and transfer facility does not plan to export waste to King George Landfill as indicated in the public comment received, but plans to recycle and recover the majority of waste accepted,” Sherman said in an email. “It plans to transport only the residual waste that cannot be recycled or recovered to a Waste to Energy facility located in Maryland.”
At the June 8 meeting, Sherman added that St. Mary’s County does not have an active landfill, and Calvert has a “very small” one. Calvert exports most of its waste to a landfill in King George, Va., she said.
For further clarification, Sherman noted that in 2018, St. Mary’s exported all of its waste, citing a Maryland Department of Environmental Quality report. She noted that, according to the St. Mary’s website, the county has exported all of its waste at the St. Andrew’s Landfill since 2001, thus acting solely as a transfer station.
In addition, Sherman noted that the St. Mary’s County website states, “Currently, all rubble accepted from residents is deposited into waste containers and disposed of at the [private Calvert County] Appeal Transfer Station or the King George Landfill.”
Sherman said Charles County only accepted waste from St Mary’s County from 2009 to 2012.
The planning commission voted to keep the record open for public comment until 4:30 p.m. on June 14. Email comments to planningcommission@charlescountymd.gov.
