Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, school systems in Southern Maryland are planning safe ways to celebrate the Class of 2021, with Charles County schools announcing in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies at Regency Furniture Stadium this spring for over 2,100 seniors.
Set for May 28 through June 3, Charles public school system has partnered with Regency Furniture Stadium to provide the nearly 2,100 graduating seniors with the ability to celebrate in person after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the expansion of capacity for outdoor venues to 50%.
COVID-19 safety guidelines, including mask wearing and social distancing measures, will be in place for the ceremonies and tickets for families are limited to three per graduate. Charles public school system has the approval of Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney to host the in-person graduation ceremonies at the stadium, however, Abney has the authority to later revoke her approval to hold large gatherings based on COVID-19 positivity rates.
According to the current graduation schedule, St. Charles High School will be held on May 28, Westlake and Henry E. Lackey High Schools on June 1, Thomas Stone and La Plata High Schools on June 2 and Maurice J. McDonough and North Point high schools on June 3. As in previous school years, all Charles County public high school graduation ceremonies will stream live to the school system’s YouTube channel and at ccboe.com.
In the event of inclement weather, the school system will move graduation ceremonies to the gymnasium at St. Charles High School. For indoor ceremonies at St. Charles, graduates are only allowed two guests each to attend.
Due to the indoor capacity limit at St. Charles, only the graduates will gather in the school gymnasium for the ceremony if it is forced indoors. Guests will be assigned to designated viewing areas throughout the school to view the ceremony through the YouTube live stream. Social distancing measures for both graduates and guests will be in place.
While Regency Furniture Stadium is a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, schools are working with the Charles County Department of Emergency Services to develop parking and traffic flow plans. Some guests may have to park at St. Charles High School and use a shuttle to the stadium but more details about parking will be released as finalized.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Kim Hill said she recognizes “the importance of honoring the Class of 2021 and the work of our students during their senior year. ... We are excited to work with our school principals, seniors and our families to celebrate the Class of 2021 in a memorable and safe way.”
In addition to the graduation ceremonies, high school principals are working with school staff to determine how and if traditional senior events such as prom, a senior picnic and senior awards nights can be held in person, according to a release. Principals will communicate details about these events with students and parents. As with the celebration of the Class of 2020, each high school senior will be recognized with a school sign in their front yard, placed by school staff in early May.
When Daniel Curry, Calvert superintendent, was asked this week about graduation plans, he responded “there is nothing to report yet,” but they are working on holding outdoor ceremonies as well.
Scott Smith, St. Mary’s superintendent, said Wednesday a committee has been meeting since January planning commencement exercises at each school.
“We are going to allow as many people to participate and spectate as currently permissible by the governor’s orders,” he said, adding the Public Schools Superintendents’ Association of Maryland is currently petitioning the governor for a special exception for certain events, such as graduation, foregoing some social distancing guidelines to allow more people to attend.
Some schools are in the process of planning proms and other senior events, too.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews